It was another Celtic favourite who helped spark weekend scenes for Birmingham City.

Birmingham City have jumped to the defence of a Celtic hero - as a Hoops and Sunderland favourite ensures weekend jubilation.

The Blues have returned to the English Championship under ex-Parkhead coach Chris Davies, and a header from Scotland international Lyndon Dykes in the 94th minute sealed a 1-0 victory at home to Swansea City on Saturday. It was another game that passed Kyogo by without a goal, as some concerns grow over the club’s big summer splash.

He’s struck once in eight games since joining from Rennes, who he spent six calamitous months with at the start of 2025 after leaving Celtic, who the forward became a hero for after netting 85 times for. Patrick Roberts was instead the man in the limelight as his pinpoint cross teed up Dykes for a header to spark last minute scenes of joy, the winger on loan from Sunderland, who he emerged as a hero at after playing a key role in their return to the Premier League.

Chris Davies on Kyogo at Birmingham City

Celtic fans also remember Birmingham City’s Sunderland loanee fondly after winning seven trophies during his lengthy loan stint from Manchester City. In the meantime, Davies says the goals will come from Kyogo and there’s been more to his game than just being a sharpshooter.

Davies said: “He gets chances, that’s what I say about Kyogo. There was another one that came back to him and he’s done an overhead kick, and it’s hit the guy in the face. He will score. He will score, I don’t doubt it. You just have to look at the stats, look at the amount of goals he scores. He does know how to score goals.

“What I love about Kyogo is whenever he is on the pitch, I’m very confident he’s going to get a chance and that’s an exciting player to have. I have no worries about Kyogo. I thought he injected good speed and good energy at that point.”

Patrick Roberts praised by Chris Davies

Roberts meanwhile earned the adoration of Davies. He said: “Patrick Roberts puts a really nice ball in and I'm really pleased for Lyndon to have that moment Fair play to Lyndon ever since I have been here he's been such an effective substitute and he has had a few starts as well. It was a really good header.”

Davies added: “I was really pleased, it was probably the highlight of the day (the goal). I thought the lads that started gave us real intensity and energy and aggression. But what you want when players come on is to show no disappointment, make sure that they’re ready to go, and every single sub improved us.

“The game opened up a little bit and they were tiring, and the subs combining to score is the perfect thing you want, so I’m really pleased for them all. We fully deserved the win. It came late but it could have come anytime throughout the match, I thought we were the better team and deserved it. But when it gets late, you’re hoping for a big moment, and we had that. “