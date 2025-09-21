The Hoops manager has talked up one Parkhead youngster following his impressive first-team breakthrough this season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers admits he is hugely excited by the potential of talented Celtic youngster Colby Donovan after starring in his side’s 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Partick Thistle.

The Hoops set up a last-four showdown with Old Firm rivals Rangers at Hampden on the weekend of November 1/2 as they dismantled their Championship opponents at Firhill, courtesy of goals from Yang Hyun-jun, Liam Scales, Sebastian Tounekti and Luke McCowan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19-year-old academy product Donovan, who is enjoying a breakthrough season at Parkhead, started at right-back once again in the absence of injured duo Alistair Johnston and Anthony Ralston. He has excelled in the role and now has Rodgers pondering whether to start him in their opening Europa League clash against Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian capital on Wednesday.

Rodgers has always taken the cautious approach to pitching in academy players before they are ready to make their mark at senior level, but his willingness to give Donovan his chance underlines a clear belief he has in the Scotland Under-21 international having kept tabs on his development since returning to the club for his second spell as manager.

Rodgers: ‘He has the personality to play for Celtic’

The youngster took the plaudits from his team-mates and Rodgers for yet another competent and classy display before sharing a special embrace with the travelling support after the full-time whistle.

“I’m delighted for Colby,” Rodgers admitted. “The end was just to let him feel that moment that he probably dreams of all his life, being a Celtic supporter. I've always loved his personality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coming back the second time, just seeing him as a young player and he was going through a growth spurt in his first year at the club. But what he has, he has the personality to play for Celtic. And I thought he did very well today.

“His service of the ball was good, aggressive. Sometimes a young player can get picked out for the ball to go on that side, but he's dominant in the air and he's only going to get better. So I’m really pleased for him and he trains really well every day and he was deserving of his opportunity.

“I think all the kids coming through can really look to all the young players that have come through the system. James Forrest, you look at Callum (McGregor) and all the guys that have come through.. Stephen Walsh, Tony Ralston.

“All these players that have come through the system, they're all of the same DNA. Humble, hard-working and consistent. And Colby is definitely learning from them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers facing selection headache for Red Star Belgrade after impressive Colby Donovan display

Asked for an injury update on Anthony Ralston and whether Donovan is likely to keep his place for the trip to Belgrade next week, Rodgers responded: “Tony will train on Monday. Listen, there's no-one guaranteed. If you're playing and performing, you're playing the team.

“There's nobody that I would ever say is a definite starter in any position. You train not just to play, but you train to fight. If you're training and fighting and running and walking, then you'll get the chance to play.

“But you also have to be aware of his age, the number of games coming into the system. He’s shown that he can be a first-team player. That's really good for him. I think everyone's come through really well. We were able to manage the group and players get in game time. And yes, it's good for us.”