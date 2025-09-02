The former Celtic star has left Sunderland to join Birmingham City late on in the transfer window.

Patrick Roberts has answered a Celtic and Sunderland themed question, after completing his summer loan switch to Birmingham City, with fitness issues squashed.

The winger was a favourite of the Hoops faithful as he spent time on loan from Manchester City earlier in his career, winning seven trophies in the process. He’s now signed a season-long deal with Birmingham City in the Championship after helping Sunderland rise out of League One and back to the Premier League via the second tier play-offs. Ex Celtic coach Chris Davies is the gaffer with former players Kyogo and Tomoki Iwata also in the ranks, as the Parkhead legion grows. They were also linked to Celtic’s Yang and Hayato Inamura at the end of the window.

Roberts was asked if being at big city clubs like Celtic and Sunderland would aid him in his Birmingham City transfer. He responded to club media: “I think it just helps me. I know what the environment's like. It's another city that loves their football, lives and dies by their football.

“I've heard that some clubs are like that so it's nothing new to me. I understand the expectation and the standard that's set. Yeah, and it's just something that can help me. I know what it's like to play for a big club.

“Birmingham's another big club and we're going in the right direction and if I can be here to help that as well, it would be a great honour. I'm just looking forward to getting out there and seeing what it's like. I've played there a few times and obviously on the other side, but it'd be nice to play in the colour of blue. So I'm looking forward to it.”

On the move overall, Roberts is feeling good, with fitness doubts of the past banished. He added: “I think physically and mentally I'm in a good place. Some of the demons I had when I was younger with injuries and stuff, I've managed to kind of manage that. And my body's just grown into what it is. And I can, you know, I can manage that in an easier way now. So, yeah, I feel in a good place. I'm playing some good football at the minute. So I feel ready and raring to go. And I can't wait to see everyone at St Andrews and get involved.

Why Birmingham City are good fit for Patrick Roberts

“I think if you ask a lot of people, my biggest strength is probably the team work I bring and the leadership in a different way. I'm very team-orientated. I'm there to help everyone as they would help me and if I can chip in with goals and assists, that's what I'll do. And I just like to be on the front foot and, you know, get fans excited.

“So hopefully they can get excited and I can bring a lot to the stadium and away from home and give these great fans something to cheer about. I’m a winner and this is a place, and a club, that wants to strive to get to the top. And off the back of last season, where I did that (winning promotion), I can see there’s potential here to have a good season. It didn’t take much convincing.

“It’s a big club, and getting back to where Birmingham should be is an aim. Doing what the club did last season is no small feat. It’s a hard league, I’ve played in it myself, so to go and get the points record is something special. To join now is exciting, there’s a lot of momentum, and it’s a huge club.”