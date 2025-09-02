The Hoops failed to recruit a new striker to replace Swansea-bound Adam Idah on Deadline Day

Celtic’s pursuit of Kelechi Iheanacho has taken a major step forward after Sevilla removed a potential stumbling block by agreeing to terminate his contract in the final hours of the summer window.

The 28-year-old former Manchester City and Leicester frontman is now a free agent and has allowed Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers more time to finalise a deal for a player who previously turned down a move to Parkhead in favour of joining EFL Championship club Middlesbrough on loan in the January window.

Celtic had reportedly tabled a late offer for Iheanacho on Monday night after Rodgers was left scrambling for a striker. They had failed in their attempts to land Kasper Dolberg and David Fofana earlier in the day and have now resurrected their interest in the 59-capped Nigerian international.

But the Spanish side have made the Scottish champions life a bit easier after deciding to part ways with Iheanacho, meaning Celtic have until 11pm this evening to register the him for their forthcoming UEFA Europa League fixtures.

Celtic will face Roma (Italy), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Braga (Portugal), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Sturm Graz (Austria), Midtjylland (Denmark), Utrecht (Netherlands) and Bologna (Italy) during the league phase of the competition.

A statement released by the La Liga confirming Iheanacho departure’s read: “Sevilla FC and Kelechi Iheanacho have reached an agreement to terminate the contract of the Nigerian striker, who was linked to the Nervion club until June 30, 2026.

“Iheanacho joined the club last summer after ending his contract with Leicester City, making eleven appearances for Sevilla FC, scoring three goals.

He also made 15 appearances during his half-season loan at Middlesbrough FC, an English club for which he scored one goal and assisted twice.

“The Nervion club would like to thank Iheanacho for his work during this period and wishes him the best of luck in the future.”

Why Celtic should sign Kelechi Iheanacho

With the lack of experience at Rodgers disposal in the striking department following Adam Idah’s deadline day exit, Iheanacho is someone that the Northern Irishman already knows well and has previously managed to get the best out during their time together at the King Power Stadium.

As things stand, alternative options Shin Yamada, Johnny Kenny and Callum Osmand remain unknown quantities and Iheanacho would bring vast experience to the table and a fresh attacking threat.

Iheanacho may feel he has a point to prove, having played 88 combined minutes over the past five months for both club and country. It’s suggested he looked off the pace during Sevilla’s pre-season tour of Germany.