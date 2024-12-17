The Birmingham City star and Line of Duty actor have hailed the Celtic cup win.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Taylor has been applauded by a famous Celtic fan and a Birmingham City star formerly of the Hoops after Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final vs Rangers

It was a rollercoaster day for the Hoops left-back, who gave away the ball needleslly as Nedim Bajrami scored the opener. But he also fired in a deflected to level the game that eventually ended 3-3 after 120 minutes following extra time, with Celtic coming out 5-4 winners on spot-kicks to spark wild celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players have taken to social media to revel in the victory and Taylor was one of them. He posted “Rollercoaster of a day 🤯💚Same outcome.” to which Birmingham City’s Tomoki Iwata replied “😍😍🏆🏆👏👏”

The midfielder is now in League One down south after spending 18 months at Celtic. He impressed when given the opportunities in the Hoops midfield but Iwata was unable to dislodge the likes of captain Callum McGregor during his time in Glasgow.

Then there was some weighty praise from Line of Duty star and well-known Celtic fan Martin Compston, who commented “Legend 🔥❤️”. Joe Hart, the former goalkeeper who had been the Celtic number one for three years before retiring in the summer hailed the star as “awesome.”

Taylor has been a reliable performer for Celtic since his arrival from Kilmarnock. He now has Alex Valle for competition with the left-back impressing since arriving on loan from Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Taylor remains out of contract at the end of the season with his future unknown.