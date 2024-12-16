The player is still contracted to Celtic but isn’t there currently.

A Celtic loanee has provided an update on an injury he sustained recently.

Marco Tilio is the forgotten man at Parkhead. He arrived in the summer of boss Brendan Rodgers’ return but cut a periphery figure before heading back on loan to Melbourne City, who he originally signed for Celtic from.

Head coach Aurelio Vidmar has revealed that the winger has suffered a setback in a comeback from a hamstring blow he picked up in November. He said: “Tilio started also this week and having some issues again. He’s had a little setback this week. Nothing major but might push him back four or five days.”

Now the Celtic loanee himself has responded to the blow while also providing insight on what a pro’s rehab from injury looks like. He is aiming to be back on the field in early 2025 which is now only a few weeks away. His spell at City has been dogged by injury since he first left Celtic in January earlier this year.

Tilio said: “It was tracking well. Got back into team training this week which was good. Then felt a bit of tightness in the area. So just taking precaution with my recent history. Just go week by week at the moment. Hopefully in the New Year I’ll be back.”

“Usually just activating the area that’s injured then going out on to the pitch and slowing progressing in terms of jogging and sprinting. Then back into the gym again. There’s a lot of gym work trying to strengthen that area.”