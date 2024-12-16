A look at which teams have benefited the most and least from VAR errors this season

The Scottish Premiership, like many leagues in European football, has had its fair share of controversial refereeing decisions despite the introduction of VAR.

The groundbreaking refereeing technology was first introduced to the Scottish Premiership in 2022 in a bid to simplify the game for referees, prevent clear and obvious errors, and ultimately create a level playing field for all clubs without bias.

However, VAR’s place in the game continues to divide opinion with many fans in Scotland who argue that the technology slows down the pace of the game, lessens the matchday experience while still at times coming to the wrong conclusions.

Each week, after the games take place, the Scottish FA’s Key Match Incident Review Panel looks back on every major decision made on matchday to assess just how many errors are made by VAR each week.

Its findings, according to research from Pie & Bovril, show that a total of 10 errors have taken place in the Scottish Premiership in the opening four months of the season.

But who has benefited the most from refereeing decisions this season?

Errors in Favour

Dundee Utd 3

St.Johnstone 2

Aberdeen 1

Celtic 1

Hibernian 1

St.Mirren 1

Motherwell 1

Pie & Bovril understands that Premiership new boys Dundee United have so far had the greatest luck when it comes to refereeing errors. The Tangerines currently sit in fifth position and have been one of the surprise packages since winning promotion from the Championship.

Errors Against

Kilmarnock 2

Rangers 2

St.Mirren 2

Celtic 1

Hearts 1

Hibernian 1

Celtic and Rangers are two of the most well supported and successful teams in Scotland but neither have had the rub of the green so far in terms of refereeing decisions. In fact, Rangers alongside Kilmarnock have had the most errors go against them in the entirety of the top-flight, according to data from Pie & Bovril.