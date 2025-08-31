Birmingham City are looking to turn to Celtic again and the SPFL for talent.

Birmingham City have sent a hint over their transfer plans - as they look to sign a star from Celtic.

Former Hoops coach Chris Davies is the gaffer at the Blues, who have returned to the Championship. They have already signed Celtic hero Kyogo from Rennes, Tomoki Iwata from the Premiership champions last year, plus the likes of Scott Wright, Alex Cochrane, and Lyndon Dykes are amongst other SPFL players to currently play with Birmingham City.

Now Hoops winger Yang is on the radar. He signed from Gangwon FC in 2023 but form has been inconsistent, and he has reportedly asked to explore his options this summer, amid previous interest from Norwich City. After a defeat to Leicester City, Davies sent a hint on transfer business at the Blues, saying attacking reinforcements are wanted.

Birmingham City transfer hint amid Celtic pursuit

Davies said as quoted by Birmingham Live: “I think we definitely need reinforcements in that area (defence). We’ll see what we can do higher up the pitch. There’s not going to be loads happening, there’s not enough time for that, but we do need to finish this squad off and that’s what we’re going to try and do in the next couple of days.

“We do need reinforcements in certain areas but there’s a lot of moving parts to that, like at most clubs. I will pick that up now. We have to see what the squad looks like. Everyone is trying, we will see what happens.”

Sky Sports had reported: “Birmingham City have offered a deal worth around £1.5m for Celtic winger Hyunjun Yang. It’s understood the Hoops are considering the offer and talks are continuing. Sky Sports News revealed on Wednesday that Birmingham had an approach for the South Korea international. Yang had signalled to the club that he would like to explore a new challenge earlier in the window, amid interest from Norwich City.

Why Celtic are not sanctioning transfer exits

With Celtic still not plentiful with options in attacking areas, Rodgers says offers are currently not something he’d consider for the likes of Yang. Adam Idah is also wanted by Swansea City but Rodgers says Celtic are too light in the final third. He told the broadcaster: "There's interest in Adam but like I've said to the club, we can't let anyone go, especially on the front line, unless we have replacements. I’m not in any rush to move Adam, that's the honesty of it and he's not obviously in any big rush to leave either.

“However, if there's an opportunity there where a deal suits all parties and there's something that can come in that I'm happy with then of course, we have to look at it. Yang's been a really good squad player for us over the last couple of years and sometimes the challenge for someone who probably maybe sees themselves as a squad player is that, after a couple of years, they then feel that need and want to move on.

"I totally understand that and I think the situation with Yang, that's been ongoing for a while now. However, because of where we're at within the squad, then there was no way that we could let Yang go. I know that if he stays here, Yang, he plays a really important contribution for us in the squad throughout all the games that we'll play."