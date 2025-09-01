Celtic transfer business is going down to the wire on deadline.

Birmingham City are looking to ramp up the Celtic look to their Championship side - as the Hoops target strikers and near a winger before the deadline.

Recruitment has been lamented at Parkhead this summer, and 0-0 draws with Kairat Almaty and Rangers have only heightened calls for their to be more added to the forward line. That’s with striker Adam Idah closing in on a move to Swansea City on the final day and winger Yang being targeted for a move to Birmingham City.

They already have ex Hoops coach Chris Davies as their gaffer with ex players Tomoki Iwata and Kyogo Furuhashi in the ranks. Sky Sports have now confirmed though that the deal for Yang has broken down and the South Korean forward is now poised to stay in Glasgow.

Birmingham City transfer for Yang update

Sky also claim that Hammarby’s Sebastian Tounekti is nearing a move to Parkhead after a bid was accepted, but the race is on to get documents sorted. Two strikers are on the agenda including Chelsea’s David Datro Fofana. The broadcaster claim: “Celtic have agreed a £5.2m deal to sign Hammarby IF winger Sebastian Tounekti.

“Sky Sports News revealed earlier today that the Hoops had made a third offer for the Tunisia international. It’s understood that bid has been accepted in the last hour. The clubs are now in a race against time to complete the documents. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

“Birmingham City’s £3m deal for Celtic winger Hyunjun Yang has collapsed. It’s understood the English Championship are unable to complete the transfer in time for tonight’s 7pm deadline. Yang had travelled to England to prepare for the move and is now due to head back to Glasgow.

Celtic striker move latest

“Celtic have made a loan approach for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana. The Hoops are looking to sign two strikers before tonight’s 11pm deadline in Scotland, but time is running out. Their attempts to sign number one target Kasper Dolberg at Anderlecht appear to be dwindling, with Ajax making progress in hijacking the deal. Fofana, 22, is surplus to requirements at Chelsea. The Ivory Coast international has four years left on his contract.”

It might not be the last deal Birmingham City try to do with Celtic, as Football League World claim Hayato Inamura could make the move south. He joined the Hoops in the summer but it’s already been confirmed that the club are looking at a loan switch for them.

They report: “Birmingham City are considering a late move for Celtic’s Hayato Inamura, Football League World can exclusively reveal. The Blues look set for a busy final few hours of the summer transfer window. The 23-year-old has been made available for loan by Brendan Rodgers after the Hoops signed him from J.League side Albirex Niigata earlier this summer. Brum chief Chris Davies needs cover on the left-hand side of his defence - and the rookie fits that bill. Rodgers confirmed that the youngster was signed as ‘an investment’ when the Glasgow giants brought him in earlier this summer. Birmingham’s recruitment chiefs are working hard to find a solution to the problem.”