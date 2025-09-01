Celtic Deadline Day transfer OFF as injury news sees club perform loan deal U-turn

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Celtic have pulled the plug on this Parkhead loan exit amid recent injury news.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have reportedly pulled the plug on a Deadline Day loan exit amid recent injury concerns within their squad. The Hoops have completed a U-turn in these final hours of the summer transfer window.

Following a significant fitness setback to Alistair Johnston, Celtic have been forced to cancel a loan move for Colby Donovan this season. The 18-year-old has had limited time with the senior Celtic side but he could be called upon as the weeks unfold, following the news on Johnston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic call off Colby Donovan loan exit

Celtic and Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee had agreed a deal for Donovan ‘a couple of weeks ago’ but that is now off the table in these latter stages of the window.

Doubt had started to hang over a deal two weeks ago when Johnston was stretchered off against Kairat Almaty in their Champions League play-off clash. Rodgers described the incident as ‘not great’ and admitted the full-back could be out of action for as long as 12 weeks.

Now, according to Courier Sport, Donovan’s loan deal to Dundee is now ‘off’ as the Hoops look to keep hold of the youngster amid Johnston’s injury setback.

“We know we have Tony [Ralston], I’ve got young Colby Donovan, who, as a young player here, has really impressed me,” Rodgers said of the 18-year-old when discussing his back-up options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this last 12 months he’s made great strides. It’s always an opportunity for someone.”

Celtic Deadline Day latest news

Celtic have turned their attention to a potential Kasper Dolberg alternative in these final hours of the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Ajax are ‘pressing ahead’ in their attempt to hijack a deal for the Anderlecht striker after reportedly seeking assurance from the player that he would prefer to return to the Dutch club. Dolberg came through the Ajax youth ranks and spent three years with the senior team before being sold to Nice in 2019.

Ajax have reportedly tabled a loan offer for Dolberg but Anderlecht ‘are not keen’ on a temporary deal, and are said to only be open to selling for a ‘significant fee’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two clubs are now in talks over a permanent transfer before the window slams shut this evening. Dolberg ‘would prefer’ to rejoin his former side ahead of the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Adam Idah has completed a medical and finalised an agreement ahead of his £7 million move to Swansea City. Rodgers also addressed the transfer situation ahead of Celtic’s meeting with Rangers at the weekend.

Providing an update on Idah’s situation, Rodgers told Sky Sports: “Well I think it’s still ongoing. The club are in talks with Swansea, so he’s obviously not available today. That’s the current situation.

“I think availability of good players, you always want that. Clearly it’s very close, but it’s not quite there yet, so we have to do without him. Adam has scored big goals in games against Rangers, but he’s not here so we have to focus on the players that are here.”

In other news, Kasper Dolberg alternative emerges for Celtic as Deadline Day loan move for former Southampton forward touted