Here are some of the latest Celtic transfer headlines heading into the final hours of the window

Celtic are going to the wire on transfer deadline day in a bid to bolster their attacking options before the window slams shut.

The Hoops have have had a relatively quiet summer transfer window, with manager Brendan Rodgers growing increasingly frustrated over the lack of business being carried out.

Adam Idah is expected to depart on a permanent basis to Swansea City and the latest news on Celtic’s quest to find a direct replacement isn’t promising. Here’s the latest state of play heading into the final few hours of the summer window:

Stephen Welsh in Motherwell transfer talks

Celtic could look to loan out centre-back Stephen Welsh to fellow Scottish Premiership side Motherwell before 11pm with talks currently ongoing.

According to Sky Sports reporter Gordon Duncan, both clubs are close to agreeing a season-long loan deal for the ex-Scotland under-21 international.

Steelmen boss Jens Berthel Askou wants to sign a left-sided defender and the out-of-favour 25-year-old fits the bill. Welsh is keen to head out and gain regular first-team football after spending last season on loan at Belgian side KV Mechelen.

He had attracted strong interest from Plymouth Argyle earlier in the summer, but Celtic opted to turn down their loan offer.

Swansea City confident of sealing Adam Idah deal

Adam Idah will join Swansea in the coming hours, despite Celtic’s pursuit of fellow striker Kasper Dolberg suffering a monumental blow amid reports he will return to Ajax.

The Republic of Ireland international remains in South Wales after completing his medical this morning and the EFL Championship side are confident a deal will be struck regardless of the outcome of Celtic’s hunt for a new centre-forward.

Dolberg’s arrival now looks increasingly unlikely - and a move for Sebastian Tounekti is also on the brink of collapse after Celtic had an improved £5.5 million bid turned down by Hammarby, who are determined to keep hold of their prize asset.

Celtic to miss out on Sekou Mara

Celtic also look set to miss out on yet another reported target after being linked with Strasbourg frontman Sekou Mara earlier today.

Reports in France claim the former Southampton hitman looks to be on his way to AJ Auxerre on loan.

Ex-Hoops target joins Middlesbrough

Former Celtic strike target David Strelec has completed a move to Middlesbrough on a five-year deal after leaving Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava. And he insists the English second tier was always his preferred destination.

The Scottish champions had a bid for the 30-capped Slovakia international rejected late in the January window and have been continuously linked with the player all summer.

However, Boro have also been long-term admirers of Strelec and he has now checked in at the Riverside Stadium for an undisclosed fee.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Strelec commented. “There was lots of speculation over the last nine months and I wanted to come here. I’m very happy that I’m here now and I can finally play for Boro. I’ve heard that the fans are amazing and I can’t wait to play in front of them.”