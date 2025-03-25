He only left recently but already talk of a Celtic return is on the table.

A seismic Celtic return has failed to be removed from the table by pundits who can’t remove the possibility of a deal being struck.

Some fans may think their dream XI’s fixed in the realm of fantasy are coming true, with Jota already back in Hoops with Kieran Tierney to come this summer. Matt O’Riley was one Ange Postecoglou-era hero to depart in the summer and Kyogo made his emotional exit in January to Rennes.

Since moving to Ligue 1 after eight trophies and 85 Celtic goals, he’s played just four times with no goals or assists. His long-term prospects in France already look bleak and that has former Scotland international Andy Walker pondering whether or not Brendan Rodgers could look to make a jaw-dropping move just months after leaving. Celtic failed to replace the Japanese international during the winter window.

Could Kyogo return to Celtic?

Walker was asked on Go Radio if he felt that a deal for the striker was realistic. He responded: “I think there's always a chance. I mean, Celtic have brought Kieran Tierney back, they've brought Jota back, they have made a big profit on Jota, for example. Kieran Tierney will be welcomed with open arms, given his history at Celtic, given the quality that he still has. And the only thing you ask of Kieran Tierney is you hope he gets that bit of luck and he remains injury-free.”

Mark Guidi was the other pundit on the panel. He replied: “I'd be surprised, but I wouldn't rule it out. Again, I think it would depend on the number and depends what kind of options Celtic feel that they have for the number nine jersey. So I don't think it will happen, but I don't think it's one you could completely rule out.”

Why Celtic hero left

Rodgers was clear on the reasons Kyogo was leaving Celtic in January. He said at the time: “It’s nothing to do with the club, naturally as the manager, I work on myself. At this point, he is one of our top players and someone who fits perfectly into how we play and how we work. Kyogo has expressed an interest to leave a number of months back and obviously, that expression becomes stronger, and it gets to the stage where he clearly really wants to leave.

“Sadly, we have to do a deal then and look to finalise that for him. He’s been an incredible player for the club for the three and a half years he’s been here. Like I said, he’s not someone we wanted to lose, but we have to accept where he’s at. After the work he’s done to give to Celtic and his age, we have to respect that.”

Kyogo said at the time: “I am very excited about discovering Stade Rennais and my new teammates. I hope to quickly contribute to the team’s performance. After very good years with Celtic, I was looking for a new challenge in a prestigious league. The objective for us will be to move up the rankings. I feel ready to give the best of myself with Rennes."