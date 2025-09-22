New £5.5million deadline day signing is determined to make the most of Celtic’s latest European adventure

Celtic will embark on their latest European campaign this midweek - but not in the competition many had expected Brendan Rodgers’ side to find themselves in.

The Hoops travel to Serbia on matchday one of the league phase as they kick-start their Europa League campaign with a tricky away fixture against Red Star Belgrade at the intimidating Rajko Mitic Stadium on Wednesday night.

While the pain of their shock Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty still lingers among the Parkhead fanbase, Sebastian Tounekti believes his new club can seek inspiration from one of his former employers.

The Tunisian winger, who has hit the ground running in a green and white jersey and opened his account for the Scottish champions in their 4-0 League Cup win over Partick Thistle on Sunday, reckons Celtic should look to emulate his old club FK Bodo/Glimt’s exploits on the European stage.

The Norwegians have shown what can be achieved at that level in recent seasons, having reached the Europa Conference League quarter-finals in 2021/22 before going one better by progressing to the semi-finals of the Europa League the follow season.

Fast forward to this season, Bodo/Glimt are now competing in the Champions League group stage proper, with glamour ties against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund lying in wait for Kjetil Knutsen’s side.

Sebastian Tounekti could prove to be Celtic’s secret weapon in Belgrade

Tounekti - who had a two-and-a-half year spell at Bodo/Glimt between 2020 and 2022 - knows all about the importance of competing at the highest level possible. But has the £5.5 million signing from Swedish outfit Hammarby IF managed to uncover Bodo’s secret to European success and passed it on to his Celtic team-mates?

The 23-year-old admitted: “I think the secret is to be ourselves, to not change. If we meet Roma, or someone else, we just have to be ourselves. We have to play our style of football.

“Bodo showed that it’s possible to go far. We want to go as far as we can, and for that, we have to stick to our style, keep developing, and play good games.

“I feel like Celtic have the potential to go really far. That’s the goal. But we have to stay focused. We’re going to face many good teams, it’s going to be difficult. But we want to go as far as possible in the Europa League. That’s no secret.

“These Europa games are always tough. It’s a big tournament, and it’s exciting. I’m really looking forward to the game (against Red Star Belgrade). I know it is a difficult place to go, but I feel like the team is heading in the right direction.

“I feel like we’re developing every day and I think we can put in a good performance. The most important is to go there and be us - to play our own game. We know it will be a tough match, but we will give 100 per cent.

“The manager hasn’t needed to say much about expectations - we all know it’s a competition we want to be good in. It’s a big stage, and we’re just looking forward to getting started.”