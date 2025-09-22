The sanctions were imposed by the SPFL back in March due to incidents involving pyro displays

Hampden Park will 1,000 empty seats when Rangers and Celtic visit the national stadium for their League Cup semi-final clash in November due to both clubs being sanctioned for use of pyrotechnics at last season's semi-final games.

The Old Firm rivals will face off once again after coming through their respective quarter-finals ties against Hibs and Partick Thistle over the weekend before being then drawn against each other, with Motherwell facing St Mirren in the other last four match-up.

Both Rangers and Celtic were informed by the SPFL in March that they would face a reduced ticket allocation - 500 fewer than usual - in this season’s competition due to incidents involving pyro displays organised by both side’s fan bases against Motherwell and Aberdeen in Mount Florida last term.

There were delays during both semi-finals, with the final itself also being held up by three minutes due to thick smoke engulfing the pitch.

SPFL release statement ahead of Premier Sports Cup semi-finals

A statement read: “The SPFL has confirmed that Celtic, Motherwell and Rangers have been found in breach of SPFL rules following separate disciplinary hearings into the behaviour of the clubs’ supporters at this season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and final.

“Proceedings into large-scale, organised and illegal pyrotechnics displays at Celtic v Aberdeen and Rangers v Motherwell in November, and Celtic v Rangers in December, were undertaken by an independent Disciplinary Commission and have now concluded.

“All three clubs have been found to have breached SPFL Rule H34 in failing to ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, that their supporters did not engage in 'unacceptable conduct' at those matches.

“The clubs were also found to have failed to identify or take proportionate disciplinary measures against the supporters responsible for the pyrotechnic displays.

“These displays led to a 14-minute delay to Celtic v Aberdeen, a five-minute delay to Motherwell v Rangers, a 3-minute delay to the Premier Sports Cup final; a health and safety risk to fellow supporters, players and those working at matches; as well as a significant inconvenience to thousands of supporters at the matches and fans watching worldwide.”

Rangers, Celtic and Motherwell were all given a suspended sanction of 800 fewer tickets for a future Premier Sports Cup tie, with the immediate deduction of 500 tickets for both Glasgow clubs coming into effect this winter.