The ex Hoops loanee had his spell in Glasgow cut short in January following the arrival of Jeffrey Schlupp from Crystal Palace

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic loan star Alex Valle could be in line for a mega summer move to Borussia Dortmund after the Bundesliga giants made a transfer enquiry to Barcelona over the left-back.

The 20-year-old Spaniard spent the first half of the season on loan at Parkhead to provide competition for Greg Taylor. He made 10 starts for the Hoops in all competitions and provided five assists, but his temporary spell in Glasgow’s east end was cut short in January.

With Jeffrey Schlupp snapped up from Crystal Palace on deadline day, Valle was allowed to leave Celtic to make a second loan switch from the La Liga big hitters by heading to Serie A outfit Como instead.

Managed by ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Barca legend Cesc Fabregas, Valle has earned praise for his consistent performances since moving to Italy.

Fabregas said: “Alex is a very young player and has a lot of room for improvement. He’s been a very consistent performer.”

And his impressive form has created a strong impression on German heavyweights Dortmund, who are reportedly set to try and sign Valle by activating a €6million (£5m) release clause in his contract that runs until 2026. No formal offer has been made as of yet at this stage.

Barcelona still rate left-back highly

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Valle still has a chance of making a first-team breakthrough at Barcelona under Hansi Flick, with his development being closely monitored by technical director Bojan Krkic.

He was deployed on the right-hand side by Flick during pre-season last summer before a decision was made to send him out on loan. During his time at Celtic, manager Brendan Rodgers was effusive in his praise of Valle.

“He’s another young player that’s contributed really well for us,” Rodgers said. “He made nearly 20 appearances for us, played in some very important games. He made his Champions League debut. Especially in Atalanta, he was fantastic. He played in really important games, so we’re disappointed that he’s left. But we have to move on.”