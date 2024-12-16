The star is only temporarily contracted to Celtic until the end of the season.

Alex Valle has opened up on his future at Celtic after rumours he could be on the move during the January transfer window.

The left-back joined Brendan Rodgers’ side in the summer window on loan from Barcelona, with no option for the Hoops to buy. He featured on Sunday off the bench, replacing Greg Taylor as Celtic won the Premier Sports Cup final vs Rangers.

A 5-4 penalty shootout clinched the victory after a 3-3 draw following extra-time. Nedim Bajrami put Rangers ahead but Celtic were then in front via Taylor and Daizen Maeda goals. Nicolas Kuhn looked to have won the match after Mohamed Diomande levelled but Danilo sent the game all the way.

Now reflecting on his time in green and white so far, Valle says the cup final is a great way to end the year. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, he is open to being with parent club Barcelona once his time at Celtic comes to a close.

Valle said: “Both I and the team are in very good form. I’m really happy, and I think the team is amazing. It’s a great reward to end the year. Barcelona has always been my home. This would be my eleventh season, so I have a special fondness for it. In the end, it’s the circumstances of football, and everyone does what they can.

“I’m very grateful for everything that’s happened and everything that’s happening in my life. I live in the present and enjoy it, and whatever happens next will be what is meant to happen. I feel I’ve improved and will continue to improve in other areas”