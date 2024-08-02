Brendan Rodgers is all smiles with Matt O'Riley during a Celtic training session on Friday | SNS Group

A clutch of clubs have been linked with a Celtic transfer raid.

Brendan Rodgers says suitors must pay for the player and not the standard of the league when it comes to Celtic star Matt O’Riley.

A clutch of European and Premier League teams are after the midfielder who has shone since joining from MK Dons in 2022. Rodgers has been impressed with how O’Riley has dealt with the speculation, ahead of Flag Day versus Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Irishman pointed to stars he has worked with and who are going for £30m when touching on O’Riley’s situation, using it to show it is the value the club set for the player that must be paid by those wanting to sign him. He said: “I am very confident it won’t affect him.

“It’s not easy, that is the reality of it. He is an ultimate professional and knows he’s in a good place here. It’s clear he will attract attention. This is not just for Celtic but for the Scottish game in general, for so long, the price set on a player is because of the league.

“Having worked in England for a number of years and knowing the money and finances, and level of players, then sometimes the league gets the fee and gets the offer. It won’t happen. You pay for the player. I know young guys in this window that I have worked with recently, who have gone for £30m. We get offers for the likes of Matt with the greatest respect are nowhere near that.

“He is level headed and there is no doubt speculation with a top European team or a Premier League team can wobble you. I have not seen that.”