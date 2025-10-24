Brendan Rodgers has come under fire for his comments after Celtic's loss to Dundee

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker is concerned there is “so much wrong” at Parkhead right now.

Following the Hoops’ recent defeat to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership, Brendan Rodgers has come under fire for his comments after the match. The result has left the reigning champions five points adrift of table-toppers Hearts, who are yet to lose any of their games so far this season. Concerns are rising over Celtic’s form and Walker has extended those thoughts to feelings behind the scenes.

Celtic were unable to get going in their latest league result, falling to a 2-0 defeat at Dens Park. The Hoops were wasteful in front of goal, registering 23 total attempts at finding the back of the net but hitting the target only three times.

What did Brendan Rodgers say after defeat to Dundee?

Rodgers caused a stir with his post-match comments when he told the media: “There’s no way you’ll go into a race and be given the keys to a Honda Civic and say, I want you to drive it like a Ferrari.”

The statement was a deemed a dig at his players for underperforming but the boss has since clarified it was in fact in reference to the loss of speed within his team compared to last season, not the standard of performances.

“It [Sunday's comments] was based around the speed in our team. Clearly, it's not the same as what we had last season,” Rodgers said when reflecting on his comments. “I'm pretty sure both of those cars go at a different speed, so that was the reference to that. I'm not really worried, to be honest. You can't please everyone and nobody's trying to do that now. The players know that I'm with them, I've always been with them.

“It's something that I said at the time, and I said it because I felt it, so I've got no regrets, no.”

Brendan Rodgers accused of ‘insulting’ Celtic players

However, despite Rodgers’ explanation, ex-Celtic man Walker has criticised the comments made and feels it has been an ‘insult’ to the players at the club.

“I’ve got to say, I was really surprised by Brendan’s comments at the weekend,” he admitted, speaking on The Go Radio Football Show.

“I thought it was very insulting towards the dressing room. I don’t know if he wants out, but clearly there is so much wrong there. He’s got a senior executive briefing against him, results haven’t been great – is that six games now where they haven’t scored a goal? The football hasn’t been on top form.

“They’ve got a huge game at the weekend against Hearts, which is a great story for Scottish football. But really surprised by his comments, I thought they insulted the whole dressing room.”

