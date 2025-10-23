The Celtic boss has provided an update after the Hoops clash with Sturm Graz in the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers has provided an injury update on three player after more Celtic fitness woe was found in the Europa League against Sturm Graz.

Tomi Horvat netted the opener for the away side in what was the Hoops’ third league phase match in Europe this season. The Premiership champions rallied and managed to claim their first win in the competition with second half goals from Liam Scales and Benjamin Nygren sealing a 2-1 success. First half injury issues appeared through striker Kelechi Iheanacho who was subbed inside a few minutes of the match, while returning right-back Alistair Johnston appeared to suffer a reoccurrence of a hamstring problem that’s ruled him out for large parts of this season.

Then with all their subs made, a toiling centre-back in Cameron Carter-Vickers needed treatment after being unable to get off the pitch. Key attacker Daizen Maeda is already injured alongside winger Jota and it’s not the type of news boss Rodgers wanted ahead of this weekend’s huge clash with Hearts. The first-placed Jambos could go eight points clear of Celtic with a win at Tynecastle, and Rodgers’ men lost at Dundee last weekend. He has provided an update on injuries after full-time in the Europa League.

Celtic injury update on Kelechi Iheanacho, Cameron Carter Vickers and Alistair Johnston

He said to TNT: “Our problem was in the second half we could only make one substitution. So obviously Cam was struggling towards the end but we couldn't get him off because we'd already made the subs. Obviously you've got only three moments to make the subs in the game. The first two doesn't look great.

“It looks like hamstring but okay that's what happens. I thought that the guys came in. I thought Colby for a young guy coming in, I thought he grew in the game and got better and was more secure as the game went on. He wants to go forward which is what we wanted. Johnny Kenny came in and ran his heart out and threatened him behind. He pressed the game and had a couple of wee moments in the box where he nearly got on the end of it. So yeah the guys came in and stood up to it really well.”

On the game, Rodgers added: “It was a brilliant performance I thought. I mentioned beforehand that from setbacks you need that motivation to go and show that leadership. Obviously from pressure, which there was pressure coming into the game, you can make progress and I thought the players did that.

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic vs Sturm Graz

“I thought we were outstanding in the game and our attacking sense, the energy in the game was much, much more like what we would want. These players know how much I trust them.

“I think every now and then you have to be harsh to be clear. These are men. You're at a big club with competition and all the endeavours are critical. So sometimes you have to be harsh to be clear. I think it's different if the players don't know you're with them.

“For whatever reason we haven't been to the level but I'm glad to say that as disappointing as we were on Sunday (versus Dundee), on Thursday it was the total opposite. We were so good in the game and coming from behind because it was an absolutely brilliant goal. We didn't get disappointed, stayed focused and played. The football was so good.”