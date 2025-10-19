How we rated the Celtic players in their 2-0 Scottish Premiership defeat against Dundee at Dens Park

Struggling Dundee claimed the biggest shock of the Scottish Premiership season so far as they ended a 37-year Dens Park hoodoo by deservedly beating Celtic on a rain-soaked afternoon in Tayside.

Not since 1988 had the Dark Blues managed to secure three points against the reigning champions, but Brendan Rodgers’ blunt side never looked likely of staging a fightback from 2-0 down to leave them five points off top spot in the table.

Clark Robertson broke the deadlock after 18 minutes with a free header from a corner before a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal shortly before the interval proved decisive for the home side, as they moved clear of the relegation zone with only their second win of the campaign.

The Hoops arrived in the City of Discovery sitting five points adrift of league leaders Hearts after the Jambos’ convincing 3-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday night.

They came into the match having scored exactly half the amount of goals (11) in seven league matches as they had done at this stage last term. However, if the past two meetings between these sides was anything to go by, goals were almost guaranteed.

The start of the game was delayed by almost four minutes after the travelling support threw a vast array of different balls onto the pitch ranging from tennis to bouncy in the latest protest against the club’s hierarchy.

Both sets of players and ground staff had to clear Kasper Schmeichel’s penalty area before play eventually resumed with a drop ball on the halfway line. As a result, the visitors were unsettled and slow into stride, but they managed to carve out an early opportunity when Kelechi Iheanacho almost caught out Dundee keeper Jon McCracken with an effort that clipped the outside of the post.

The hosts, who were searching for their first victory over Celtic in front of their own fans since 1988, were putting the champions under plenty of early pressure and it paid off after 18 minutes as Celtic’s defensive woes continued.

Centre-back Clark Robertson couldn’t believe his luck after stepping away from Carter-Vickers from a corner to nod past Schmeichel into the net.

The veteran Danish shot-stopper was then called into action to save Cameron Congreve’s curling strike before Ethan Hamilton flashed a shot wide of the target following a quick counter-attack.

Five minutes were added on at the end of the first-half due to the kick-off delay and the Dark Blues made it count as they doubled their lead after another slick breakaway.

Hamilton broke forward to release the threatening Congreve, who displayed some neat footwork before flashing in a low cross which Joe Westley deflected off luckless Carter-Vickers with the ball nestling in his own net.

Dens Park was rocking. Steven Pressley’s men had looked stronger in the duels, defensively astute and clinical in attack to leave Rodgers with yet another massive half-time team talk.

Changes followed at the start of the second period with James Forrest replacing the ineffective Yang Hyun-jun and Anthony Ralston sacrificed for frontman Johnny Kenny.

Celtic were miles below the standards Rodgers has set, but Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate mustered up a long-awaited attempt on goal just shy of the hour mark when his effort from 18-yards flashed narrowly wide.

McCracken then made an important stop at his back post after closing down Iheanacho in the nick of time just as the former Leicester City striker pulled the trigger.

The clock was firmly against Celtic and Rodgers chucked on Luke McCowan and Michel-Ange Balikwisha in a desperate bid to find a spark from somewhere.

Celtic thought they had been given a lifeline with 20 minutes left to play when Hatate’s shot struck Paul Digby from close range as he attempted to block with referee Matthew McDiarmid pointing straight to the spot.

However, after being called over to the VAR monitor for a second look, the whistler reserved his on-field decision with the ball deemed to have struck Digby’s face rather than his arm.

The Hoops were entering last-chance saloon territory, but they had offered little going forward. McCracken tipped a Balikwisha swerving shot over the crossbar and a late Arne Engels free-kick found fellow substitute Kenny, who failed to steer his header on target.

But time had ran out and with it Dundee basked in the celebrations of a first home win over Celtic in 37 years. Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down three main talking points from the game and how the Celtic players fared:

Latest fan protest causes havoc

Michael Nicholson watched on from the main stand among other Celtic directors as fuming punters launched different balls onto the pitch to disrupt the start to the match. The latest protest against the Parkhead board comes after a recent fan summit involving CEO Nicholson and chief financial officer Chris McKay failed to yield a positive outcome.

Talks broke down and the hostilities continued, but this one caused havoc for everyone involved. It took some time before the mess had been cleared up as supporters chanted ‘Sack the Board’ and took aim and Nicholson and chairman Peter Lawwell. A banner was also unfurled which read: “Your strategy incompetence is clear - resign.”

Old guard fail to fire

Rodgers has every right to be concerned about Celtic’s current nosedive. They’re sleepwalking into trouble with mainstays of this team - Carter-Vickers, McGregor, Hatate and Tierney - looking a shadow of their former selves.

The usually reliable quartet have been off the pace too often this season, with the latter enduring another difficult afternoon as he continues to battle with fitness issues. Carter-Vickers had a day to forget, losing his marker too easily at Dundee’s opener and then seeing the ball deflect off him into the net just before half-time.

It’s clear Rodgers big guns are feeling the strain and major reinforcements are needed when the January transfer window opens. In the meantime, they’ll need to put this game behind them quickly and focus back on Europa League action with a must-win tie against Sturm Graz on the horizon.

Yang not the answer

Once more, Rodgers turned to the South Korean wide man to provide a spark from the outset due to a lack of options on the right-hand side, but he continues to fall flat when handed an opportunity to impress. It now seems likely that the writing is on the wall for the player’s future.

Yang tried to force a move over the line in the summer, but wasn’t allowed to leave. However, he now looks destined to head through the exit door this winter after this dreadful display. Another solution is needed, because it’s clear he’s not the answer.

Celtic player ratings vs Dundee

GK - Kasper Schmeichel (5/10)

RB - Anthony Ralston (5/10)

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (3/10)

LCB - Liam Scales (4/10)

LB - Kieran Tierney (4/10)

CM - Callum McGregor (5/10)

CM - Reo Hatate (5/10)

CM - Benjamin Nygren (5/10)

LCF - Sebastian Tounekti (6/10)

RCF - Yang Hyun-jun (3/10)

ST - Kelechi Iheanacho (6/10)

Subs used: James Forrest (3/10), Johnny Kenny (3/10), Luke McCowan (3/10), Michel-Ange Balikwisha (5/10), Arne Engels (2/10).