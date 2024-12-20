The Celtic boss has provided tantalising transfer updates.

Brendan Rodgers has addressed chat of Kieran Tierney to Celtic directly - as he lifts the lid on recruitment talks.

The Hoops boss was asked ahead of this weekend’s game in the Premiership vs Dundee United about the academy product making a stunning return to the club from Arsenal. Injuries have ravaged the left-back at the Gunners but he returned this week vs Crystal Palace.

Asked directly on Sky Sports about possible interest, Rodgers responded: “Well, Kieran is someone I know really well but there's lots of players who have been linked with coming to Celtic. We will never speak about a player, especially a young player that's at another club.

"But we've got work to do, we know that. We want to improve the squad further in a number of key areas. But until that happens, the players here have been working so well. We'll just continue to work with them and see what happens in January."

“We'll always be linked with top players and especially players that are one of us. Kieran was an instrumental part of a really, really successful period when I was here. And his talents then took him on to another challenge in the Premier League.

“So, yeah, we'll be linked with lots of names. Kieran, obviously, naturally because of his situation. But for us, we'll only ever tell you when we sign a player, once he's signed.

On transfer talks with Celtic powerbrokers in Dublin that could load his squad further with talent, Rodgers added: "On Tuesday, I flew to Dublin to have a meeting with Dermot Desmond, me and Michael and Chris and staff. Just talking about January and what we normally do. Then I got back from that and I watched the B team final. Then obviously back into work. So for the manager and the coaches, we're always looking forward."