A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news as we approach the January window.

Rangers and Celtic are back in action this weekend as the Scottish Premiership continues its final stretch of 2024.

There are just three game-weeks left until we bid farewell to 2024 and Celtic will feel confident knowing they will start the new year at the top of the table. With 11 points between them and Rangers, and nine clear of second-placed Aberdeen, the Hoops are already in strong stead to secure yet another title. But of course, the Premiership can produce twists and turns and with the January transfer window coming up, rivals will be looking to strengthen their sides.

Liverpool star could ‘push’ Celtic move

Over the summer, Caoimhin Kelleher was reportedly Celtic’s leading goalkeeper target before they were priced out of a move by Liverpool. The transfer fee quoted was too far out of the Hoops’ price range, which eventually led to them snapping up Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer.

While the signing of Schmeichel was a huge move for Celtic, the Denmark icon recently turned 38 and Brendan Rodgers’ side remain linked with Kelleher. The Liverpool shot-stopper is likely to leave Anfield in the summer, as he is itching to become a first choice goalkeeper.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has given an update on Kelleher’s situation. Several clubs are currently interested in signing him next summer and while Celtic have been deemed ‘out of the equation’ due to his price, Bailey believes he could push for the move to Glasgow.

“Kelleher is going to be very expensive. Last year he was linked with Celtic, but even Celtic are out of the equation,” Bailey told Leeds United News amid the 26-year-old’s link to Elland Road.

“He’s concentrating on Liverpool until the summer and then he will have his pick of clubs, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he tries to push through a move to Celtic. Does he choose Forest, Fulham, a mid-table Premier League team – or Champions League with Celtic?”

Rangers ace could leave for £3.5m

Cyriel Dessers has been linked with an Ibrox exit lately and a new update from Le Republic Sportif has claimed that he could swap out Scotland for France in 2025. Newly promoted Ligue 1 side St-Etienne are reportedly interested in signing the 30-year-old.

The report says Dessers is a ‘focus’ for the French side after losing his starting position at Rangers. It is estimated he will cost St-Etienne €4 million (£3.5m), with his current contract running until 2027.

The newly promoted side made nine signings over the summer — the majority of them under the age of 23. While they did also recruit experienced players, it is claimed St-Etienne would prefer to sign a younger striker, as opposed to a player approaching the latter stages of his career.