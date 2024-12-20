The Celtic hero had a night to forget and a Rangers flop compounded the matter.

A Celtic hero has a night to forget at his latest club - and a Rangers hero was on hand to punish him.

Fraser Forster won himself the acclaim of the Hoops support during multiple stints at Parkhead, the towering goalkeeper impressing with reflex saves and commanding of his box. His most recent stint came in the 19/20 campaign and was crowned with an inspiring performance in a 1-0 win vs Rangers in that campaign’s League Cup final.

He is now at Tottenham and was in from the start during Thursday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United, which Spurs won 4-3. They were up 3-0 in an impressive showing before the experienced stopper had two epic gaffes to forget about.

First of all, as he tried to play out from the back, he passed it straight to a Man Utd player inside his own box and Joshua Zirkzee was on hand to reduce the deficit. It then became a nervy finish for Spurs when, as he again tried to clear his lines, Amad Diallo slid into his attempt and into the net. Diallo was previously at Rangers on loan and struggled in blue during the 21/22 campaign, but is now forging himself as a key Red Devils star.

That moment left former Celtic and current Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou staring blankly into the turf as he defended his keeper post-match. He said: “The first one probably affected his confidence a little bit.

“He lost a bit of belief and the second one compounded it, but he is a big boy mate and he is another one who has stood up for us big time in this period.”