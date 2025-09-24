The Celtic manager has reacted to the club’s Europa League opener against Red Star Belgrade.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he had to hook an under-performing star after the Hoops drew 1-1 witb Red Star Belgrade in the first game of their Europa League campaign.

A tough trip to Serbia awaited the Hoops in the first of eight league phase games and Kelechi Iheanacho fired them into the lead at half-time. That was short lived with Mark Arnautovic scoring from close range but Celtic did enough to ride out for a point, having missed other key chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Next up is Hibs in the Premiership this weekend at Parkhead before their first home fixture in this competition next Thursday against Braga. Rodgers has held his post-match media duties after the game in Belgrade and fronted up subbing Daizen Maeda at half-time for goalscorer Iheanacho.

Brendan Rodgers on Daizen Maeda change

There has been debate over the Japanese international’s form after he revealed his wish to leave the club in the summer went abegging, and was a poor performer in this game as per his boss. Rodgers was asked on his TNT Sports interview whether he still didn’t have any issue with Maeda’s commitment: “Yes. He wasn't at his best or nowhere near it. However, he's a good guy and sometimes that happens in the game. I could have made a couple of changes at half-time.

“I wanted to make that one certainly to give us that greater reference at the top of the pitch. I thought Kelechi was very, very good for us. We needed someone centrally to hold the ball up.

“I felt that we arrived into the final third in the first half and then we were either loose with the ball or didn't hold the ball up. It's one of Kelechi’s great strengths. He can take the ball in, he can use his body well and obviously allows you to progress up the pitch. He gave us a much better platform in the second half.”

Celtic verdict on draw vs Red Star

On the game, Rodgers added: “You come here to a team that's obviously won all of their domestic games, seven out of seven. I think coming to Belgrade is always a tough game. We had opportunities in the second half in particular but we showed great resilience and showed moments of quality .

“Kelechi’s goal was absolutely outstanding and we had other moments in the second half. I still want us to be a little bit more proactive in the game. But overall, it was a nice first step for us in the competition. I think there needs to be a bit of realism. I think that we are where we are and I think that it is a good point. You're probably not going to go win all eight games so I think there's a bit of realism needed.

“This is a good point for this squad of players and for us coming here and now we've got two home games to push forward. So there'll always be criticism, but if you come to Belgrade and you get a point of a team that's won seven games out of seven, then we can really only focus on what we can do ourselves.”