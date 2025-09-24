Here is how we rated the Celtic players in their Europa League opener against Red Star Belgrade.

Celtic drew 1-1 against Red Star Belgrade away from home during their league phase opener in the Europa League.

The Premiership champions played out a cagey start in Serbia that the hosts had the better chances in, with Bruno Duarte coming close twice and Marko Arnautovic should have netted before the break. Cameron Carter-Vickers could have said the same for Celtic before Kelechi Iheanacho netted for the away side. Arnautovic eventually levelled to see Brendan Rodgers’ men start with a point.

Some momentum had been built in the domestic scene but amid board protests stemming from their Champions League play-off defeat to Kairat Almaty, a test away at one of Europe’s most hostile venues was to be another gauge of where this group was at on the continental stage. Arnautovic almost had the opener as he powered his way to a header off a corner that trickled just wide.

Pressure was just building slightly from those in red and white and perhaps a lack of natural striker showed in Celtic’s attack, which appeared winger Daizen Maeda through the middle. That pressure soon became a full blown storm as Duarte missed from close range, then keeper Kasper Schmeichel tipped a shot onto the woodwork. It was all coming down the right hand side and Arnautovic should have burst the net with one effort, but didn’t.

Carter-Vickers then passed up a free header as Celtic missed the chance to nick a lead, but there was no sense of robbery when Iheanacho eventually did put them ahead. Benjamin Nygren and the Nigerian international had both missed chances before some good work by the former allowed the latter to rifle beyond goalkeeper Matheus. Parity was soon restored when Arnautovic bundled home and the face of Matheus denied Iheanacho a double, with spoils shared. The Hoops now have a triple header of home games against Hibs, Braga and Motherwell before the international break. Here’s how we rated the Celtic players in Serbia.

Kasper Schmeichel - 7/10

Couple of really smart stops at crucial times but perhaps charged out too much for the leveller. Needed some help in the box though from defenders and his saves ensured Celtic stayed level at various points.

Colby Donovan - 7/10

No obvious signs of nerves in a European debut. Red Star did begin to target him in the first half and after decent start, performance started to unravel as his foes got the better of him. Another who got half-time at the right point and second half was much more steady. Considering circumstances, he can hold head high.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 5/10

Couple of nervy moments from crosses that could have been dealt with better, and missed a major chance. Lost Arnautovic at the goal, a tough night for the usually reliable American international.

Liam Scales - 6/10

Couple of smart blocks and covering runs but almost let Arnautovic in on goal, solid otherwise. Joe Hart said on co-comms via TNT Sports: “Underrated player. He's grown and now is an established centre-back for Celtic. Really safe to play with.”

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

Perhaps explosive bursts aren’t there anymore but experience so key. Some nice runs forward and defensively sound. Can be pleased with night’s work but injury fears are still there, as was shown in reaction to him going down after a collision after the hour mark.

Callum McGregor - 6/10

Frustrating start to night summed up by beating his man brilliantly then a blind pass that played Yang into bother. Calm and composed otherwise, however, and driving runs were positive.

Reo Hatate - 5/10

Making his 150th appearance in Hoops. Ticked things over in midfield but could have moved things a bit quicker. Another you’d like to see more from and subbed.

Benjamin Nygren - 6/10

Couple of nice touches but required dig for such a game isn’t his strong suit and it showed in the first half. Regrouped in second 45 and played key role in Iheanacho goal, then lost his man at leveller. A real mixed bag.

Sebastian Tounekti - 6/10

Has been the main man in recent weeks and certainly did try to go through him in first half. Quieter in second but still a handful Red Star had to deploy men to stop.

Daizen Maeda - 3/10

Isolated in terms of chances. Barely involved but still a ‘big surprise’ for Scotland hero James McFadden on Sportsound commentary when the forward was subbed at the break. Whether it was tactical or fitness is not yet known but this game did not play to his strengths and tough run of form continues.

Yang - 4/10

Lacked a bit of composure in the final third and switched off once or twice in a defensive sense, not helped in a key moment by McGregor but response wasn’t great either. Not much support offered to Donovan when needed it. Little bit better in second half but subbed and more needed at this level.

Kelechi Iheanacho - 7/10

Instant impact. Provided a focal point with brilliant first touch and great finish, could have had a second. Hart said of his former Man City teammate that “I told you about Iheanacho, he’s ice-cool in front of goal.”

Arne Engels - 3/10

Looked to assert some calm and poise in the midfield.

Couple of crosses into the box and always an option up the right in advanced areas.

On too late to make an impact in advanced areas.

Replaced Tierney in the dying embers.