Brendan Rodgers has told his Celtic players to ignore the noise as his side prepare for a crucial clash with Rangers.

The Hoops boss knows how big a win could be at Ibrox. Victory pushes them four points ahead of their rivals but defeat will leave a deficit of two - with Rangers holding a game in hand.

Defeat can’t be as they make their way to the home of their rivals, where they won earlier this season in the first derby. Celtic also won the second and making it a third for this campaign would give their Premiership ambitions a major jolt.

There have also been boosts in the form of captain Callum McGregor returning to training pre-game while Reo Hatate ended a lengthy injury stint last weekend at Livingston. Speaking pre-match, Rodgers has explained what he’s told his players to keep in mind when the heat of Ibrox battle arrives

He said: "It starts with the whole build-up. Not get entrenched with the whole storyline, At times the storyline can be a disaster but for me the storyline is always opportunity. You arrive, stay calm and look to focus on your performance. These are emotionally-charged games and you have to perform. You can only do that by staying calm."

Meanwhile, the Celtic boss has praised match referee John Beaton. Rodgers questioned the competence of Beaton and Don Robertson for their officiating in the Hoops' 2-0 defeat at Hearts last month. He was handed a one-game touchline ban with one suspended.

Rodgers added: “For me, for John to be given the game…I think these games are for the top referees. I’ve always said John Beaton is one of the top referees in the country. So he’s been allocated the game, I’m comfortable with that.