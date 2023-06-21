The world’s most popular football management simulation predicts the moves Rodgers may make on his return to Celtic Park.

Brendan Rodgers is back at Celtic and he will hope to replicate the success he acheived at the club during his previous reign.

After taking charge in the summer of 2016, Rodgers led the Hoops to two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cup Final wins and a trio of League Cup final triumphs. The former Liverpool manager inspired that success by making a number of shrewd moves in the transfer market as the likes of Moussa Dembele, Kristoffer Ajer, Odsonne Eduoard and Emiliano Izaguirre enjoyed fruitful spells with the club.

All eyes are now on what Rodgers will do with the all-conquering squad he inherited from Ange Postecoglou and which players he will bring in to build on a treble-winning Celtic squad.

GlasgowWorld has utilised the services of Football Manager 2023 to see how things may go and there are some intriguing additions to the Celtic squad including a former £30m Premier League star and one former Celtic favourite returning to the club.

1 . What lies ahead in the summer transfer window for Celtic? Football Manager 2023 predicts how the first summer transfer window fo Brendan Rodgers’ second spell as Celtic manager could play out. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2 . IN: Connor Roberts (£7.25m from Burnley) The Wales international became Rodgers’ first summer signing and the first of his second spell in charge when he completed a £7.25m move. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

3 . OUT: James McCarthy (£1m to Sunderland) The Republic of Ireland international departed to join English Championship club Sunderland in a cut-price deal. Photo: Getty Images

4 . IN: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan from Manchester City) The England Under-21 centre-back has just enjoyed a productive loan spell with English Premier League newcomers Burnley in the real world - and the virtual Rodgers obviously liked what he saw from the defender as he made a season-long loan move to Celtic. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth