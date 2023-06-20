Charlie Nicholas has taken aim at Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond by accusing him of allowing Brendan Rodgers to become BIGGER than the football club.

The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss has returned to the Hoops on a three-year deal after Ange Postecoglou decided to leave the club for Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago following the Treble-winning season. The Northern Irishman’s re-appointment as maneger comes just over four years after his sudden exit to the East Midlands having won seven domestic trophies with the Parkhead side.

The dramatic mid-season switch left supporters far from impressed and ultras group the Green Brigade made their feelings clear about the club’s decision to bring Rodgers back by sharing an image of the banner they unveiled at Tynecastle in the aftermath of his exit back in February 2019, which read: “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celtic, always a fraud.”

While the 50-year-old’s return to Glasgow’s East End makes sense to Nicholas, the manner of his second coming doesn’t sit well with the former Hoops striker who has criticised Desmond for “ripping up” the “new Celtic” after previously handing Postecoglou full control.

And he admits he’s not sure how this run might pan out. Writing in his Daily Express column he wrote: “We all hear the cliche that no-one is bigger than the club. But it seems that doesn’t apply to Brendan Rodgers.

“Celtic have bent over backwards to lure back the man who broke their hearts just over four years ago which led to that banner ‘You traded mediocrity for immortality, never a Celt always a fraud’. The Green Brigade tweeted the banner out online yesterday after Rodgers’ appointment was revealed for a second time.

“But Celtic fans hit back to say although they still had some resentment towards the Northern Irishman who quit for Leicester after winning seven straight trophies, they wanted all the fans to get behind the new manager. Hoops majority shareholder Dermot Desmond certainly looks as if he has forgiven Rodgers as he moved heaven and earth to get him back from the moment Ange Postecoglou jumped ship for the bright lights of London.

“I’ve an issue with Desmond. He’s never at any games unless the club is going to lift some silverware. It doesn’t sit well with me. He had a face like thunder at the Scottish Cup final because he knew Postecoglou was leaving for Tottenham.

“He doesn’t appear to react well when someone lets him down. He employed Postecoglou on big money to run the football side - it was a new Celtic and this was how things were going to be done.

“Yet, all that has been ripped up and he has gone back for old flame Rodgers. I think Postecoglou got to him. I don’t have a problem with reappointing Rodgers. Footballwise it is the right move but it just leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I’ll be fascinated to see how it goes.

