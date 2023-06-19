The prominent Hoops supporters group have been left unhappy by the club’s decision to re-hire the Northern Irishman.

Brendan Rodgers has completed a sensational return to Celtic as their new permanent manager - but the club’s official announcement has NOT gone down well with every supporter as the Green Brigade took aim at the decision on social media.

North Curve Celtic, who conduct the Hoops’ ultras group online presence, shared a picture of the banner that was unveiled at Tynecastle in the first match after Rodgers opted to leave the Scottish champions rather abruptly to join English Premier League side Leicester City mid-season in February 2019.

The Parkhead outfit were chasing another Treble when the 50-year-old decided to jump ship after winning seven trophies in a row during his first spell in Glasgow’s East End which left a sour taste in fans’ mouths at the time.

Brendan Rodgers has returned to Celtic for a second spell. Picture: SNS

And having been confirmed as Ange Postecoglou’s successor on a three-year-deal today, it’s clear some supporters are yet to forgive the Northern Irishman as he prepares to kick-start his second spell at the club.

The Green Brigade have been left unimpressed by the news, ensuring Rodgers will have to win over a large section of the Celtic fanbase again when the 2023/24 season begins. A tweet posted by NCC read: “You traded immortality for mediocrity, never a Celtic, always a fraud.”

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon suggested on talkSPORT this morning there would undoubtedly be mixed reaction. He stated: “I think he will initially (get a mixed reception). You can’t get away from it, it was quite acrimonious with the fans the way he left.

“The Celtic fans are so emotional and just love their club and don’t understand why anyone would want to leave. It was a tough time for everyone around the club. He did great things with Leicester and almsot got the Champions League twice, won the FA Cup and was put in a difficult position because they didn’t invest in his last season there.