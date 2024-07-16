Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. | SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has fired a blunt message to a Celtic pair that more is required to star in his plans.

Odin Thiago Holm and Bosun Lawal have impressed fans with their pre-season performances against Ayr United and Queen’s Park. Birmingham City are said to be interested in the latter star after his spell at Fleetwood Town last term, while Holm had limited minutes in his first Premiership campaign at Celtic.

Despite impressive outings, boss Rodgers says more is needed if either are to feature at a club the size of Celtic. He said: “They need to be a much higher level. If you’re going to play for Celtic, you have to be. Odin needs to do more. There’s something there, though, absolutely.

“And that’s why we persevere, and that’s why we stay with it, because he has talent, like Bosun Lawal, and that’s why we want to give them the opportunity, so I can see them in pre-season. But, it’s just running more. You have to run. Without the ball, you’ve got to run, you’ve got to be bright, you’ve got to be in good positions to press the game, then to get the ball and take the ball.

“You see Francis Turley when he comes into the game the other night. It’s a kid I’ve only seen for a couple of days, and if he can progress and get his body right, then he’ll be a proper player. It’s a kid that moves well.

“You see how he moves, how he takes the ball, makes runs, he’s bright, he gets in the box, gets a finish. He just needs to get more power and energy, but that’s football, that’s movement, that’s taking the ball, that’s being clever.

“So I think the two boys (Holm and Lawal) that you mentioned have talent. But I want more. A lot more. Talent not just enough. You can play in teams, but not in our team.”