The Northern Irishman has returned to the club where he lifted seven trophies out of seven during a highly successful first spell.

Celtic have confirmed the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as manager on a three-year contract.

The Northern Irishman returns to Parkhead for a second spell in charge, having guided the Hoops to seven successive domestic trophies from 2016 until his shock departure for Leciester City in February 2019.

The 50-year-old, who led the Premier League side to FA Cup glory in 2021 for the first time in their history and achieved two fifth-placed finishes, succeeds Ange Postecoglou as boss following the Australian’s decision to join Tottenham Hotspur after a Treble-winning season.

Rodgers will be supported by long-serving coach John Kennedy as the club’s assistant manager, with first-team coaches Stevie Woods, Gavin Strachan and Harry Kewell, and B Team coaches Stephen McManus and Darren O’Dea forming his backroom team.

Commenting on his appointment, Rodgers told the club’s official website: “I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity. When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans. Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.

“We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work. I wanted John to be with me as we move forward. He is a very talented coach, someone I know well and respect and he will be very important to myself and our players.

“The club is in fantastic condition at all levels and I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take the team forward. We will work very closely together as we strive to bring that success to our supporters. Let’s get to work!”

Chief executive, Michael Nicholson stated: “We are delighted to welcome Brendan as our new manager. He is a football manager of real quality and experience, with an established track record of delivering success.

“The role of Celtic manager is attractive and highly-sought after, and in the process we considered many potential candidates. In appointing Brendan, we are confident that we have identified the best candidate for Celtic. Having spoken to Brendan and discussed the club’s strategy and objectives with him, I can see the passion he has for taking the club forward positively and building on what we have achieved.

“We look forward to working together to deliver growth and success for Celtic and our supporters.”

Chairman, Peter Lawwell said: “Through the process of identifying the new Celtic manager, it was clear that Brendan was the outstanding choice and we are absolutely delighted that we have appointed him on a long-term contract.

“We wanted a proven winner and that’s what Brendan is, and myself and everyone else at the club look forward to working with him again to continue to drive Celtic forward. He is someone who knows the club so well and has experience of the huge challenges at Celtic, domestically and in Europe. Brendan is well aware of what it takes to succeed in this role and we know he is delighted to be back with us.

“Brendan is a top-quality Manager. He has delivered before for Celtic and we are sure through his many qualities, he will do so again.”

Dermot Desmond, Celtic’s principal shareholder added: “Our aim at Celtic will always be to bring individuals of the highest calibre to the club to achieve our objectives, and in appointing Brendan we believe we have again brought that quality to the club.

“Brendan is a very talented manager, he has huge experience at the highest levels and is a man who knows how to win and do so in style. As we enter another exciting period for the club I am sure he will tackle the opportunities ahead with his characteristic focus, drive and determination.