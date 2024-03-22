Brendan Rodgers has been in America this week with Dermot Desmond (R)

Brendan Rodgers and Dermot Desmond are two of the famous Celtic who have been spotted at a Hoops charity event in New York.

The Celtic FC Foundation were back in Manhattan for their annual New York Gala Dinner, with plenty of stars in attendance. Through images posted to the foundation's X social media page, club icon Henrik Larsson can be seen on stage at the event.

More snaps also have Rodgers showing his support with attendance at the event, while Celtic majority shareholder Desmond also jetted into America to be at the event in the Big Apple. There was also live music as guests were treated to a special night across the pond.

A tweet from the foundation reads: "Thanks to Henrik Larsson, Brendan Rodgers, Deacon Blue, Liam McGrandles and everyone who contributed to another special night in Manhattan."

Rodgers will soon jet back into Glasgow in preparation for the final stretch of the title race with Rangers, and emotion will be heightened as popular dressing room figure Joe Hart is set to retire. Greg Taylor wants to make sure he leaves a winner, with Scottish Cup semi-final battling against Aberdeen ahead too.

He said: “We want to finish it the right way for him, But that is just one of many reasons. We want to give the supporters a trophy to celebrate and you also want to do it for yourself and your own personal pride.

"We also want to do it for the manager as you know the sacrifices he makes and the belief he has in us as a squad. But doing it for Joe is also one of them. Joe is the perfect professional. He’s always willing to put an arm round a player if he needs it and if someone needs a bit of firing up he is there as well.