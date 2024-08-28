Callum McGregor has been lavished with praise by a pundit. | Getty Images

A pundit has given huge praise to a member of Celtic’s squad.

It’s no secret to fans of Scottish football - Callum McGregor has been one of the best players in the Scottish Premiership for some time now.

Former Hibs and Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley agrees with this, calling the 31 year old ‘unplayable’. Recently, McGregor retired from international football, meaning his efforts are now solely focused on Celtic. He has been with the club since 2001, when he joined the Celts at the age of eight. Since then, he has made 315 Scottish Premiership appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 44 goals along the way.

So far this season, McGregor has made four appearances in all competitions and has scored two goals along the way. Speaking on the Scottish Football Podcast, Bartley said: “I think [McGregor] is virtually unplayable, along with the rest of his teammates, by the way, and it’s almost like the retirement from international football has given him a new lease of life.

“And he knows now when these international breaks are coming up, he’s gonna be able to fully rest. So he’s giving Celtic 100%. I don’t mean that he wasn’t given Celtic that beforehand, but he probably thought, right, when I go away with Scotland, I’ll have to play in a couple of games as well.

“So as a player, naturally, you try and hold some back, but he’s not doing that. You know, Celtic have started this season excellently well. You spoke about it there, how fast they start games, but Callum McGregor has been vital to all of that.

“And like you said, he’s chipping in with goals now. Stephen Robinson would have been very disappointed in conceding an early goal, but what an excellent finish it was by him again. You know, he did the same against Hibs. Another fabulous finish and no wonder Brendan Rodgers is delighted that he’s retired from the international game.”