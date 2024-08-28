The star made a decision on his Celtic future earlier this year. | Getty Images

A round-up of key transfer stories involving Celtic and Rangers

Scottish Premiership title contenders Rangers and Celtic are expected to be active in the final few days of the window as they work across the clock to assemble the strongest team possible.

The Hoops recently added Barcelona left back Alex Valle to their ranks on a season-long loan deal while Rangers remain locked in talks over the potential arrival of Egypt winger Ibrahim Adel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next few days could prove pivotal for the remainder of the season. With that in mind we take a look at today’s main Celtic and Rangers transfer headlines.

Former Rangers youngster joins Wolves

Ex-Rangers starlet Ethan Sutherland is expected to swap life with St Mirren for a move south of the border to join Wolves in a £400,000 deal as reported by the Daily Record.

Sutherland is a highly-rated teenage winger, who spent time in the Rangers set-up as a youngster before joining St Mirren in 2022. The 18-year-old has made only a handful of appearances for the Buddies’ first-team, and it was his loan spell at Alloa Athletic where he really impressed by registering two goals and six assists in 18 appearances.

The deal will see the Buddies receive around £200,000 up front with more payments at various stages and after he plays so many games. St Mirren will also benefit from a 20% sell-on from any deal that Wolves make in years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Celtic hero mixes with Premier League champions

Former Celtic shot-stopper Joe Hart visited the Manchester City academy as a special guest for the first time since his departure six years ago.

Hart, who made 348 appearances for the Citizens across all competitions, was pictured speaking to Premier League Golden Boot winner Erling Haaland, playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and former manager Pep Guardiola.

Hart enjoyed an incredible 21-year career in football spanning from 2003 to 2024. He is currently seeking a new challenge after retirement and in recent times has worked as a pundit for BBC Sport and Match of the Day.