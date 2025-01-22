Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Celtic manager has reacted to a memorable night in the Champions League vs Young Boys.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has put the gauntlet down ahead of meeting Aston Villa, after his side booked Champions League progress with a 1-0 win against Young Boys.

The Hoops manager has guided the club back to the knockout stages of Europe’s top competition. A revamped league phase format has put fresh life into Celtic’s hopes at this level and they have qualified for the last 24 with their narrow win over Swiss opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyogo had a hat-trick of goals disallowed in the first half and Arne Engels watched a penalty trundle towards goal and be saved. Kasper Schmeichel was then needed to make a top double save before Adam Idah forced an own goal to send Parkhead wild.

It puts them through to the next stage of the Champions League for the first time since the 2012/13 season, with the chance to now try and leapfrog Aston Villa by beating Unai Emery’s side in their own back yard next week. Speaking after the game, Rodgers said: “Our first objective was to qualify. So we've had three wins, three draws so far and one defeat in seven games, which is a great return over the course of the season so far.

“So we just have to recover now. We've obviously got a game at the weekend. We'll miss Daizen, which will be a big miss for us but we can go there like we've done in every game. Work very hard, go and enjoy, go and look to play to the level that we feel we can. It's a beautiful pitch, it's a great stadium at Villa Park. So we'll look forward to it when it comes.

“I think winning is important. I thought it was an excellent performance. In the first half, we were so good in the game. We ended up with that little bit of luck that was missing in the first half because our penetration was so good. We got into some great areas and got the goals and they were just either offside or there was something given against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But no, I thought we were such a threat in the first half, pressed the game really well. This is Champions League level. The opponent is going to come out and they're going to have a little bit of the ball.

“They're going to adjust at half-time. But still, we had to stay strong, we had to keep the maturity and we had that mentality to keep going. Then the winning goal, when you actually trace it back, we get the little bit of luck on the final finish, which I think we deserved because of our first half, which we never had.

But the actual build-up, the composure in the 85th minute of the game to take the ball from the keeper, walk the ball side to side, create the space on the side and then what a pass by Reo. It was absolutely incredible. I don't know what incredible is in Japanese, but it was absolutely unbelievable.

“Then we got that little bit of luck that I think we deserved. And then you've got to see the game out. You're down to ten men, so we're just 5-3-1 and the boys were absolutely amazing. So, a really, really special night for us as a club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A victory is what Celtic will hope for against Aston Villa as the league phase ends. Schmeichel was a hero on the night and before the game, signed a new deal until the end of the 25/26 term. He said of his extension: “I am really happy to extend my contract with the club.

“I have had a great welcome and have loved every minute so far at Celtic and I am really looking forward to the next period at such a great football club. We have already enjoyed success this season and everyone at the club is focused on delivering more.

“It has been great to be working again with the gaffer and to be part of such a brilliant dressing room, and I wanted to be a part of this going forward. As ever, we are all really together and fully focused on bringing our fans as much success as we can.”