Celtic outcast sees Sunderland option emerge after transfer ban hits January plans

This Celtic player is not short of admirers as he continues to be linked to a January exit.

Celtic are yet to make their first signing of the January transfer window, despite reports of their contact with a number of desired targets. However, the Hoops have already signed off on some Parkhead departures, including a permanent move for Alexandro Bernabei, who has finally secured a full-time switch to Brazilian club Internacional.

There had been concerns over talks collapsing between Bernabei and the Brasileirão outfit recently. However, Internacional have confirmed their acquisition of the Argentinian following an initial loan spell. The 24-year-old made just 28 appearances for Celtic in total since joining the club in 2022.

It’s likely the Hoops will also see more fringe players leave the club as well. A lot of rumours have been doing the rounds in recent weeks and they could sign off on Luis Palma’s exit.

Luis Palma on multiple clubs’ radars

The out of favour winger has played just 167 minutes of Scottish Premiership football so far this season and has been heavily linked with a Parkhead departure as he seeks out regular first team football. Palma isn’t short of options either, as four English clubs and others in Europe are currently looking at bringing him in this window.

According to Football Insider, the 25-year-old is ‘being chased’ by Sunderland, Stoke City, Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers, alongside ‘several’ European teams. The four clubs from the EFL Championship have all ‘registered their interest’ in signing Palma, who is keen to land himself a new challenge as the speculation over his departure grows.

The Honduras international has made a total of 11 appearances in all competitions this season and is yet to pick up his first goal or assist for the campaign. If Palma does leave this month, Celtic will be pushing to sign a replacement option.

Palma’s previous move collapsed

Palma had initially been in talks to move to Spain to join Rayo Vallecano. However, the conversation dwindled after a three-window transfer ban was issued to the La Liga side. Vallecano were handed the suspension due to an unpaid debt but things were quickly resolved and the club can trade once again.

Aberdeen’s former chief Keith Wyness recently discussed the transfer ban and tipped Palma to still make the move to Spain this year.

“When I looked into Rayo Vallecano’s transfer ban — it sounded draconian. The club were surprised, they had no idea this was coming. It’s an £85,000 debt which is late, and I’m sure that can be cleared,” he told Football Insider earlier this month.

“I understand the club is not in great financial shape, but I’m sure there’s someone who can clear off that debt – it could even be part of the Celtic deal. It’s not a significant issue.

“I understand the player has had some personal issues, and this move has broken down overnight – so I feel sorry for him. But I expect it to be resolved in the next week or so, and certainly before the end of the window. I’m not aware of all the details, but I’m sure we’ll see Palma in Spain before too long.”