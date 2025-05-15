The Celtic manager has reacted to their penultimate Premiership clash against Aberdeen.

Brendan Rodgers has told fans that they have a clinical striker on their hands after Celtic handed out an away day thumping to Aberdeen in the Premiership.

The champions finished their travels in the league this season in style by dishing out a 5-1 scoreline to the Dons at Pittodrie thanks to goals by Maik Nawrocki, Yang, Johnny Kenny, Luke McCowan and Adam Idah. The game meant little in a competitive sense but it was an opportunity for fringe players like Nawrocki and Kenny to start and show that they had the required mettle to play a part for the champions going forward.

It was also a chance to size up their opponents in next week’s Scottish Cup final, and the Dons had plenty to play for amid a last dash to try for third spot. Rodgers has aired his feelings on the game post match and Kenny was a man he was quick to praise after his first goal since returning from a loan at Shamrock Rovers, where he impressed in the League of Ireland in the Conference League.

Brendan Rodgers reaction to Aberdeen vs Celtic

He also said James Forrest could take penalty duties at the weekend versus St Mirren, as his excellent display did not grant a goal to take him into 16 consecutive seasons scoring in Hoops. Rodgers commented: "I was so happy for Johnny. We have seen that from him in training. He's an outstanding finisher and his run for the goal was good and it's a fantastic header. You can see the joy everyone has for him. It was a dream moment for Johnny as a young Irishman who supports Celtic. James Forrest was so good for 90 minutes. You see his speed and how creative he was.

"He was fantastic and just needs that bit of luck to get that goal for the 16th season running. Is he on penalties at the weekend? We shall see! He doesn't need to score, but it would be nice. I see James also has his own song after 26 medals for the club!

Kenny was buzzing after his big moment, telling Sky Sports: "It was brilliant. As a young lad, you dream of playing and scoring for this club."

Why so many changes

In total, there were eight changes to the team that beat Hibs at the weekend. Rodgers said pre match to Sportsound: "I mentioned before the Hibs game that we'd be rotating the squad to get minutes into the legs of some players, so we're in a strong position for the cup final.

"Our job in the league was done. I trust the players to come in and play and on top of that, I'm looking forward to seeing Johnny Kenny play. It's always a challenging game at Pittodrie, so that's what we're prepared for."

Speaking at full time on the game at large, Rodgers added: "There were so many good performances, but collectively as a team we were outstanding. We have a clear structure and the players know their roles when they come in. We were really good from defence, to midfield and attack. The front three created a lot and all across the team it was a joy to watch.”