The former Celtic star has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

An update has emerged on Jeremie Frimpong possibly completing a move to Liverpool - and what it could mean for Celtic despite a warning over the deal.

The right-back arrived at Celtic from the Man City academy in 2019 and made himself a fan favourite over his 18 months in Hoops. He made a move to Germany with Bayer Leverkusen and he has played a key role in a memorable era under Xabi Alonso, which included Bundesliga glory last season.

Now with Alonso set to take up post as Real Madrid’s new head coach, Frimpong could join former Celtic star Virgil Van Dijk at Liverpool. Rumours are ablaze that the Dutch international is wanted to replace Trent Alexander Arnold at Anfield ahead of his controversial move to the Bernabeu. Sky Sports have provided an update on the former Celtic man through chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol. A move is not rubber stamped as of yet but information has been relayed that Frimpong has stated his intentions to move this summer.

Sky Sports send Liverpool transfer latest on ex Celtic star

Speaking on the broadcaster’s platform via X, the reporter said: “Well look, I'm not sure that Liverpool will actually sign a replacement because everybody knows they've already got Conor Bradley and he's ending the season as Liverpool's first choice right back. So he may well be the long-term answer as a replacement for Trent Alexander Arnold.

“But I think they are considering making a move in the transfer market to sign another right back this summer. One player who actually would be happy to move to Anfield is the Bayer Leverkusen right back, Jeremie Frimpong. Now, according to our colleagues at Sky Germany, he has told Leverkusen that he wants to leave the club this summer. He has a 35 million euro release clause. That is about 30 million pounds and we know for a fact that he is on Liverpool's shortlist of potential signings this summer.”

Celtic factor in Liverpool move

The reporter then went on to state how Celtic could stand to profit from the deal, but it comes with a degree of caution. He added: “He is somebody who helped Leverkusen win the German domestic double last season. He's had a major impact at the club since he moved there from Celtic in 2021 for 11 million pounds. I think Celtic would get a sell-on clause as well if he was to move this summer.

“But I think we just have to sort of calm down a little bit because I'm not 100 per cent convinced that Liverpool will definitely be signing a right back of his calibre this summer. If they do decide to make that move, we know that he is a player who would like to move to the Premier League if possible. And of course, it would be very hard to say no to the Premier League champions, Liverpool.”