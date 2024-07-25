Celtic were victorious in a pre-season friendly with English champions Manchester City. | Getty Images



Luis Palma thought he was in for a run of the mill Celtic press routine - until Brendan Rodgers got involved.

The Honduran impressed midweek as the Premiership champions beat Man City 4-3 in a friendly as part of their US training camp. Chelsea are up next this weekend before they fly home for battle with Kilmarnock on the opening day of the league season.

Palma was taking media duties with Spanish-speaking media post-match when his manager was passing by. Sensing an opportunity for a gag, he appeared behind the winger mid-question from a reporter to proclaim his man “The star, the star” in Spanish.

It sparked laughter from the assembled media and Palma himself, who went on to state how important a season it could be for the Hoops. They head into the new campaign off the back of a Premiership and Scottish Cup double, and teammates have handed him a new name after being mobbed by fans in Washington.

He said: "It's nice to know that I scored the goal against Manchester City, but the main thing is that the team showed a great personality and it is important that the team goes down this path.

"My expectation for this year is to improve what I did last season, to improve every day and to overcome the shortcomings that many times we as players commit. Thank you to the Honduran fans who came and gave me all the support.

I was very surprised, but thanking all the people who were present in Washington and here, that motivates me to continue working to continue being an inspiration for children in Honduras.