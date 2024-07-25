The star could move this summer | SNS Group

The star with Aberdeen has previously discussed Rangers and Celtic interest.

Jimmy Thelin says Aberdeen are prepared for Bojan Miovski’s possible exit - with the striker previously talking Rangers and Celtic speculation.

The Hoops were linked with a move for the North Macedonian international in January, and speculation hasn’t ceased surrounding the Dons star. Bologna and Genoa are both keen to bring Miovski to Italy while English, Dutch and German suitors exists.

Addressing the striker’s situation, Aberdeen manager Thelin says the Premiership club stand ready to react if he does go. The boss said: “We are prepared for whatever happens. That is the idea of that.

“That’s football and I’m used to it at my former club also. You have good players sometimes, and then you don’t have them, but we don’t know yet so let’s see. If something happens we need to do the best with that, believe and keep moving. That’s the way it works.”

Miovski has previously discussed speculation surrounding Rangers and Celtic rumours. Speaking in February, he welcomed interest from Glasgow as a compliment to his form. Miovski said: "I am happy to be linked with clubs like Celtic, Rangers and Southampton because that means I'm making progress.

"I still have two years left on my contract in Aberdeen, I am focused on the club and on winning a place in Europe like last year. "What the future will bring?... I don't know. Now I am focused only on my club and that is my goal, to be as good as possible.

