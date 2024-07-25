Liverpool backed to make transfer move for expensive Celtic star but 'welcomed' addition comes with a caveat
Matt O’Riley has been deemed a worthy addition to the Liverpool team - even if he wouldn’t be a starter.
The Danish international is a man in demand this summer, with Serie A side Atalanta having two bids rejected for his services. Atletico Madrid were a suitor in January while Southampton have also been mooted, and Liverpool links are just the latest to be mentioned.
Anfield hero and former Celtic manager John Barnes has been discussing the potential of the midfielder making a switch to Arne Slot’s side. While he doesn’t think he would be a starter in Merseyside, he believes at a ‘fair’ price, it’s a move Liverpool should consider.
He said in quotes shared by the Daily Record: “Liverpool have got Szoboszlai and MacAllister who are the midfield players and if Bajcetic is used as a number six then will he (O'Riley) take over from those two? I highly doubt it but when you’re talking about having a good squad, he could be a player to come in and supplement the squad we have.
“I don’t know if he’ll come in and be a starting midfielder but I see him as a welcomed addition to our squad. If we can get a good player of that quality for a fair price then I don’t see why not.”
O’Riley has been an impressive performer for Brendan Rodgers’ side in pre-season. He was involved again during a 4-3 win over Man City in America this week with a final clash in the US to come vs Chelsea this Saturday.
