Brendan Rodgers has told the Celtic dressing room they are in control of their title destiny.

The Premiership champions were staring at going four points behind Rangers in first on Sunday, as they headed into stoppage time away at Motherwell with the score sitting 1-1. Adam Idah had drawn them level after Blair Spittal's opener.

He struck again in priceless fashion before Luis Palma rounded off the scoring to make it 3-1 on a day Celtic couldn't afford to drop more points. They face Dundee and Hearts this week, with the gap back to two.

Rodgers accepted that should the late goals not have been found, the narrative would have been on a side losing their grip on the league. But a defiant message has now been hammered home.

He replied: "Absolutely. And I think the story is already written for us this season, and that is the one thing that I reinforce with the players.

"All the noise, everything that has been around this team for virtually the whole season. We get the chance to write our story, no one else. And that is what we will do.

"Today was very, very important for that, for the belief, so now we go into our next game and the optics of it are that its two points and very, very close.

"I think that is how it is going to be through to the end, but it’s about playing with that mentality I the second half. When we do that, we look a really good team.

"It hasn’t been the most fluent this season for so many reasons, but now I think we are getting some key players back and it is starting to really stiffen it up for us.