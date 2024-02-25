Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton

Sean Dyche has aired his surprise over news that Joe Hart is going to be retiring at the end of this season, once Celtic action comes to a close.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper worked with the Everton boss at Burnley. Hart has also played for Man City, Tottenham and others in a trophy-laden career that also included a stint as England's number one.

He started and made an impressive save from a Lennon Miller header during a 3-1 Celtic win over Motherwell on Sunday. Blair Spittal had put the Steelmen ahead but Adam Idah came off the bench to inspire victory, scoring twice before Luis Palma's stoppage-time winner.

Dyche might not be a Scottish football regular but there is still some shock that Hart is choosing to call it a day at this stage. With that said, Dyche knows how good a career in the game the Celtic number has had.

He said ahead of Everton's 1-1 draw with Brighton: “I am sure there will be a lot of thoughts from a lot of people who might have had very good experiences with him.

“He is a really good professional, good guy as well and he adapted to everything we asked of him at Burnley. I think he has had an amazing career, and I am surprised that he is leaving.

“From what I know, I do not keep up endlessly with Scottish football. I think he has done well there; he has enjoyed his time there.