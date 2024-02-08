Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brendan Rodgers says Adam Idah showed huge bottle to score two penalties in a vital Premiership win over Hibs - as he weighed in on the spot-kick awards.

The Irish international arrived on deadline day from Norwich City on loan until the end of the season. He converted one spot-kick within the first 10 minutes of the game on his maiden start.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His second came in second half stoppage time to cancel out Dylan Levitt's leveller, and ensure Celtic didn't drop points for the second game in a row. It moves them three clear of Rangers at the top of the league, with the Light Blues holding a game in hand.

Rodgers' praise came for Idah, who he believes showed clinical mental strength as his side displayed their title credentials. He said: "Big Adam showed great composure. He has scored penalties at the highest level and he stuck them away really well. It's a good night for him.

"I always aim to play well and win. In phases, we did that but we have to be more creative. Winning this game was never going to make us champions but with 14 games to go, it's very important to get victories.

"We got a great start and had good moments. It was the final pass you need to get through that was missing. We didn't play great in the second half and Hibs deserve credit."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rodgers told BBC Sportsound of his verdict on the two penalties. He wasn't sure on the first penalty conceded by Hibs and awarded by Nick Walsh - Nectar Triantis clattering into Alistair Johnston who subsequently went to hospital with a head injury - while he had sympathy for Joe Newell who tripped Kyogo.

He added: "I'm not sure what the referee has given the first one for. Has he given it for a reckless challenge or collision, I don't know, but he's given it so we we're thankful for that.

"But we're not thankful for Ali Johnston. He's away to hospital so hopefully he'll be okay.

"The second one we've seen, it's one of those unfortunate ones when it goes against you. I think the easiest way to describe it as, if it's that challenge in the middle of the pitch, it's a free-kick.

Advertisement

Advertisement