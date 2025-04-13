Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Previous comments by the Celtic manager have sparked questioning on his future.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says major shareholder Dermot Desmond is the only man who can change his summer stance.

The Irishman caused a stir prior to thumping Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Saturday by saying the only way freshness can be brought into a group is by changing players - or the manager. Rodgers is contracted until the summer of 2026 after arriving back in Glasgow during 2023.

He was asked pre match over his commitment to the Hoops cause. Now post match, the boss has reaffirmed that Desmond is the only man who can change the fact that he will be in situ for the start of next season.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic future stance

Rodgers told Clyde 1: “It’s not something that the club or I need to worry about now. This is about getting the job done, and we’ll see where we’re at over the season.

“But the club knows my position. I was always going to be here for the three years, but I’m sure we’ll have a chat of some sort over the course of the summer. But for now, it’s focusing on getting the job done. It’s been a great, great journey for us up until now. So we’ve already finished in the best way we possibly can.

“I was just asked the question. But for any avoidance of doubt, because I was surprised when I got asked the question, I think if you were sat in my press conference here on the very first day I arrived, I promised unless I was removed I’d be here for three years minimum. So nothing changes. I was only really talking about, just in terms of team dynamic and how the game works.

“But no, there’s absolutely no doubt, unless Dermot Desmond tells me differently in the summer, I will be excited and ready for the beginning of the season.”

What sparked the questioning

Speaking a day earlier, the Celtic boss said: "It's all about improvement. I think naturally what you have at our club, there is a natural slide of players that move out and come in every three or four years. So I think naturally that will happen. It's the nature of our model here. But it's also the nature of players being here and maybe either looking to move on or wanting to come away from the pressure that's here. Because three or four years of it, it's a lot of pressure.

"We always have to be ready to replace any players that go. But obviously important for us is improvement. We always want to improve the team, improve the hunger in the team. That's always key. Because one of the ways to succeed and guard across what I've been talking about, is you need the freshness.

"It's either that or the manager goes. It's as simple as that. There's no rocket science in it. You cannot be at a club for a long period of time with the same group of players. And likewise, the same group of players need a different voice maybe. But at this moment, it will be about improving the squad. I think change is needed. That freshness, that new energy coming into your squad that alleviates any of that sort of complacency. So we will bring players in to challenge the squad and the team for the summer. That's natural at any team. However this team does at the end of the season, we want to improve it. The team needs the competition."