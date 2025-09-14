Here are the latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines.

The Scottish Premiership is back after the first international break of the season and it was a nightmare return for Rangers who lost 2-0 at home to Hearts yesterday.

Russell Martin’s side wen’t down at Ibrox, resulting in loud calls from the stands for the former Southampton gaffer to either resign or be sacked, and things could get worse for him today with Celtic in action. If the Hoops can beat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park then they will regain top spot in the division and go nine points clear of their Glasgow rivals who now sit tenth.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged suggesting that a host of English Premier League clubs are ‘lining up’ to make a move for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers while the reasoning behind a Rangers summer transfer exit have emerged. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines:

Premier League clubs ‘lining up’ to poach Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Per a report from Football Insider, Celtic ‘face a battle’ to keep hold of manager Brendan Rodgers beyond this season with clubs across England and Europe reportedly interested in snapping him up. The Northern Irishman is now in the final year of his current contract at Celtic Park and talks have not yet taken place between the club and the coach.

The report claims that Rodgers has ‘no shortage’ of suitors who are keeping tabs on his situation with the Scottish Champions. It claims that ‘numerous’ English Premier League clubs as well as overseas outfits are prepared to ‘offer him a new challenge’.

Rodgers was linked with the Nottingham Forest job earlier this month but the East Midlands side moved quickly to bring in ex Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou to replace Nuno Espirito Santo. Rodgers will likely find himself once again linked with the next vacant post that comes up in England’s top flight.

Reasons behind Hamza Igamane’s Rangers summer exit emerge

BBC Scotland have shared reports from French publication L’Equipe that detail the reasons behind Hamza Igamane’s acrimonious Rangers exit this summer. The Ibrox outfit netted over £10 million for the Moroccan international.

It is claimed that ‘those close to Igamane’ have suggested the attacker left Rangers for Lille this summer because ‘staff at Ibrox no longer gave him much confidence’ and that the 22-year-old's desire refusal to come off the bench against St Mirren was not part of that. Former Rangers manager Philippe Clement also opened up on Igamane's time at Ibrox and said that the striker ‘always showed humility and a desire to improve under his watch’.

The Lille forward has since praised Clement for the role he played in his development at Ibrox. The 51-year old is currently without a club since leaving Ibrox earlier this year.

Recent reports linked him with the vacancy at Egyptian outfit Al-Ahly. However, he is said to have ‘turned down’ the chance to replace Spanish coach Jose Riverio.

