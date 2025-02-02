Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic manager has addressed the topic of potential incomings and outgoings ahead of deadline day

The Hoops boss confessed he has eyes fixed firmly on recruiting a new striker before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline, with the Northern Irishman revealing a loan option is being explored rather than a permanent one.

Celtic could also be in the market for a left-back to provide greater competition for mainstay Greg Taylor, but Rodgers has prioritised another attacker and explained why he remains calm about their situation ahead of what is sure to be a busy end to the January window.

Asked about Adam Idah’s contribution in recent games - scoring three in his last two games - and whether he’s displayed the type of reaction required to prove he should be Celtic’s first-choice No.9 amid a striker hunt, Rodgers responded: “Yes, but it's competition. We've got to this point in the season. Why? Because the squad has been really competitive.

“We can bring players in that can do well. Like we can take Nicholas Kuhn off, put Jota in to the game, which keeps the level of the game up. We play so many games. And how we want to play takes a lot of work, a lot of intense work.

“My feeling was always once Kyogo was gone, was to have someone else to come in. So that's the plan. And hopefully that can be the case, and we execute that by tomorrow night.”

Rodgers continued on what must happen amid Deadline Day: “The club knows my feelings, they know why I came back. I'm here to enjoy my time at Celtic, not to fall out with myself and do all the things that sometimes I maybe didn't do the first time.

“But the demand is still there to improve the squad. We have to. We have to make sure that there's constant improvement. That's been clear. I don't need to fall out with anyone over it. Everyone knows what it is we want to do at the club and that's us all. I'm hopeful that we can do that.”

Quizzed on whether he will attempt to bring a frontman in on temporary basis rather than a permanent one, Rodgers said: “I would think so. I would think so. I think that to get the one that we would want for that longer term, if it's not there, then I don't want to just bring in anyone just for the sake of it. I'll always look from within.

“There's no point in bringing in someone if they're not the right fit. So it might be more down that route, but we'll wait and see what tomorrow evening brings.”

Asked if he is expecting a hectic Deadline Day, Rodgers replied: “Hopefully not. Hopefully just get the work finalised that we want to do and yeah, I don't expect it to be hectic, but I would hope that we could come out of this window stronger. And that's always been the plan.”

Goals from Daizen Maeda, Idah and Jota cancelled out Luke Armstrong’s brief equaliser as the Scottish Premiership leaders recorded their 20th win of the campaign against Motherwell in North Lanarkshire.