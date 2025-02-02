Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brendan Rodgers has sent a signal amid West Ham United transfer interest in a star.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI and substitutes to face Motherwell at Fir Park - but there’s no place in the matchday squad for exit-linked Daniel Cummings amid heightened transfer interest from West Ham United.

It was reported by Sky Sports news on Saturday that the Hammers were keen on striking a deal for the talented Hoops youngster in this window rather than having to wait until his contract expires in the summer.

Talks were believed to be at an advanced stage with the English Premier League club, with the London side confident of landing the 18-year-old scoring sensation for around £300,000 in cross-border training compensation.

Now after making his Champions League debut against Aston Villa in midweek, Cummings has been left out of the first-team squad all together amid uncertainty around his future at Parkhead.

New signing Jota is named among the substitutes for the first time since rejoining the champions alongside £11m man Arne Engels, while Antho ny Ralston makes a rare start at right-back in place of Alistair Johnston who benched. There’s no Alex Valle, who has had his loan deal terminated by FC Barcelona.

Meanwhile, captain Callum McGregor makes his 500th appearance for Celtic at Fir Park with Rodgers paying tribute to the vastly-experienced midfielder.

What has manager, Brendan Rodgers said?

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Northern Irishman said:“He clearly had the talent as a young player to be at Celtic. But it tells you absolutely everything about his professionalism, his commitment, his quality and the example that he sets every single day of his life.

“Seeing him now, to when I first came, and just seeing that growth, it’s a remarkable achievement in the position he plays, with possibility of so many good players to be in here – to play that number of games.

“I’m so proud of seeing how his career’s moved from when he first broke into the team, and from 2016 when I came in, just seeing how he was back then, to how he leads the team. So I’m so lucky to have him as a captain here and he’s still got a number of years left.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this afternoon’s league clash in Glasgow’s east end...

Motherwell starting XI: (3-5-2)

Ellery Balcombe; Marvin Kaleta, Stephen O’Donnell (C), Liam Gordon, Shane Blaney, Dom Thompson, Andy Halliday, Tom Sparrow, Sam nicholson, Tawanda Maswanhise, Luke Armstrong.

SUBS: Matthew Connelly (GK), Kofi Balmer, Davor Zdravkovski, Harry Patson, Ewan Wilson, Tony Watt, Kai Andrews, Luke Plange, Will Dickson.

Celtic starting XI: (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel, Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C); Luke McCowan, Reo Hatate; Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Alistair Johnston, Liam Scales, Jota, Yang Hyun-jun, Maik Nawrocki, Johnny Kenny, Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo.