Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hasn't received an immediate two-match touchline ban and will sit in the dugout when his team play Rangers next month.

The Hoops manager was charged under SFA Disciplinary Rule 72 after comments made about referee John Beaton following a 2-0 defeat to Hearts. A punishment was set to incur a touchline ban if put into effect.

A hearing was set for March 28th ahead of the Premiership match with Livingston, which has been settled as a one-match ban with another suspended. It means the Irishman will sit in the stands at Almondvale this weekend but will be in the Celtic dugout for the April 7th meeting with Rangers at Ibrox.

Rule 72 states: “No team official…under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA, shall in an interview or in any other manner calculated or likely to lead to publicity (i) criticise the decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official.”

Rodgers said about Beaton earlier this month: “I try to respect decisions and give the benefit of the doubt. But I think when I see that level of incompetence, which is the only word I can use, then that makes me worry for the game.

“In such a tight title race that can make the difference. I also think that VAR is not the problem here. That’s clear. It’s competence. I think the first one is a great example of the game being refereed outside of the pitch.

“The referee made the decision and someone outside made another decision to say it was a sending off. That’s the game being refereed outside of the field and in big games that costs you. I’m not one who comes crying about referees, be it here or the English Premier League because I understand there will be mistakes made.

“But that was awful officiating in what was a big game for us. My feeling is that the game was decided by the officials - on the field and outside of the field. The first one is the sending off when there is no force. Show a still image of that and of course and you will see a foot up with the head near it, but it’s not the reality of the move.

“Don (Robertson) got it actually right on the field. It was a high boot, so it’s a yellow card – no malice or force. For John Beaton to actually look at that in VAR, supposedly under no pressure, and say that was sending off? I find that incredible.