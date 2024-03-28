Celtic fan group, The Green Brigade, hit out at the club

Celtic have responded to a searing Green Brigade statement over where they will be sat for upcoming SWPL matches.

The ultras group hit out as 'The Celtic End' section was confirmed not to be in operation for women's clashes at Parkhead with Hearts and Hibs. That area of the Jock Stein stand was used for women's matches last season but won't be next month.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group blasted CEO Michael Nicholson and confirmed they would not attend either fixture. Celtic have responded through a spokesperson and have said the group's usual rail seating area will be open.

A response reads: "The group were made aware that the Jock Stein would not be made available due to certain safety concerns relating to this specific area, but arrangements have been made by the club to allow the group to attend within the rail seating section.

"This has been communicated to the group and the club hopes that as many supporters and supporter groups as possible come along to support Celtic FC Women at the upcoming Celtic Park matches, as well as all other matches."

The Green Brigade statement reads: "Despite our best intentions and efforts, the club has refused to facilitate The Celtic End for the upcoming Celtic FC Women matches at Celtic Park.

"This is in stark contrast to similar matches last May where fan reps worked constructively with the club to promote the matches and draw record crowds. This decision has been taken by Michael Nicholson, CEO, and Chris McKay, CFO. It is vindictive against the concept of The Celtic End, the fan groups behind the idea and the thousands of fans who want to see some level of consideration given to a goal-end standing section to rejuvenate a stale Celtic Park.

"Shamefully, Michael Nicholson and Chris McKay would prefer for Celtic FC Women to be detrimented (sic) than have another positive advert for The Celtic End. Ironically, this decision contradicts the club statement following the cancellation of away tickets at the recent SWPL Glasgow Derby which decried others undermining the promotion and progress of the women's game.